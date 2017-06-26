Check Out The Adorable Family Video Miley Cyrus Recently Shared

Miley Cyrus just revealed a sweet video of her family set to her father’s song, “Hey Daddy.” It reflects on the brevity of youth and watching how quickly children grow. The video set in 1993 shows home footage of Miley as a young girl. As a chubby baby she runs to her father and the sweetness of their relationship is portrayed in a soft cuddle.

Despite the struggle that the father and daughter have endured through the years it would seem that they are growing closer once again. In a 2011 interview, Billy Ray Cyrus revealed that he had made mistakes as a parent. The singer admitted that everyone who told him to be a parent and not a friend was absolutely right.

Miley, who has been focused on creating a persona that shocks the world, with outlandish, barely there costumes, giant teddy bears, and twerking, seems to be reinventing herself. Now exposing a softer, more wholesome approach, the singer also seems to be rebuilding relationships with those closest to her.

Billy Ray Cyrus once wished he had never allowed his family to participate in the popular Disney show Hannah Montana. The quick stardom and lavish lifestyle that followed seemed to spiral his daughter out of control. Busy making a name for herself she walked through many different personas and appeared to be working hard to find herself.

Now that time has past and the young star is growing up, it would seem she is ready to reinvent herself once again. This time as a more healthful and down to earth song writer. Recently Miley admitted to staying away from drugs and choosing to live a cleaner lifestyle.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

It’s this new commitment that is following the star as she transforms herself once again. It reveals how Miley is finding a deeper connection to herself and her art. As the video exposes a young girl growing up and a father’s love, it appears that all of the pain falls away in light of a family that chooses each other through the hard times.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]