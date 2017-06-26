Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Are Disgusting–Do You Agree

Kourtney Kardashian is not a big fan of Bella Thorne and Scott Disick getting back together. At least that’s according to an article in Hollywood Gossip. According to the article, Kourtney thinks that it’s disgusting that the 19-year-old actress and 34-year-old playboy are together.

“Kourtney thinks it’s gross that Scott is parading around with Bella Thorne, and she is disgusted and embarrassed that he is carrying on with a girl that is 19 years old,” an alleged source told Hollywood Gossip.

“She wishes that Scott would be an adult and is at a loss. She’s also fearing the worst.”

Ironically, Kourtney, 38, is 15 years older than her current love interest model Younes Bendjima, 23. So she may not have any room to judge the father of her kids. But at least Bendjima is out of his teens.

There may also be more to the relationship than meets the eye.

“The difference between Younes and Bella and all these girls that Scott is hooking up with is that Kourtney actually sees a future with Younes, where she honestly believes that Scott is using Bella because she is young,” Hollywood Gossip‘s source added.

“Kourt would agree that it would be a double standard, but she has more feelings for Younes — it’s not just a hot hookup.”

Goodbye Cannes, hello LA: Scott Disick and Bella Thorne spent Thursday night club-hopping and holding hands: https://t.co/AJa4OGxl7b pic.twitter.com/UeKSQ5virv — E! News (@enews) June 25, 2017

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were first seen together on a date in Los Angeles. Fast forward a while and they were spotted hanging out together in Cannes. However, soon after the photos of Scott and Bella went public, Scott was seen looking very cozy with one of his exes. After that, he was seen with a bevy of girls.

Bella Thorne left Cannes before Scott did. She later explained to Complex U.K Magazine that she left early because it just wasn’t her scene. Thorne added that Scott parties a lot harder than she does and drinks more too. Something you would have already guessed if you’ve watched him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for any length of time.

The Bella Thorne/Scott Disick Saga Continues: Flowers Sent, Faces Covered https://t.co/Y5smbAav8M pic.twitter.com/GnBZlmg7Sf — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) June 16, 2017

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot,” she says.

“And it just ended up, I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like, ‘I’m booking my flight and leaving.'”

She also said that the “scandalous” photos that people were gagging over were taken out of context.

“Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob,” she added.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Spotted Heading To Lana Del Rey’s Birthday Party Together

Scott Disick Closer To Children Amid Reports He’s Dating Bella Thorne Again

Scott Disick Closer To Children Amid Reports He’s Dating Bella Thorne Again

Scott Disick Not ‘Questioning’ Paternity Of Reign Despite Report [Debunked]

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]