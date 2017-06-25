Watch BET Awards 2017 Live Online: Streaming, TV Start Time, & Top Nominees

Viewers will watch BET Awards 2017 live streaming and televised coverage on Sunday night as the stars of various music genres will be honored. Among this year’s top nominees will be R&B singer Beyonce who has a total of seven nominations and pop star Bruno Mars who has five total nominations. Other nominees will include Drake, Migos, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar. Here is all of the latest information about what to expect from tonight’s event and how to watch the BET Awards 2017 live streaming online for free without a cable or satellite TV subscription.

On Sunday, Page Six reported via Associated Press that Bruno Mars will open the latest BET Awards show with a musical performance. Mars is up for a total of five nominations and will be going head-to-head with Beyonce in four different categories. Those will include video of the year, the album of the year, video director of the year, and the viewer’s choice award. It appears that one of the two artists could be in for a big night, although Beyonce has more nominations, giving her more chances to rack up the honors at tonight’s show.

The two performers each put out solid albums over the past year with Mars releasing 24K Magic and Beyonce putting out her visual work Lemonade. The good news for each of these artists is that they won’t be going head-to-head in the Best R&B/Pop Artists categories as there will be one for the women’s artists and one for the men’s artists. Beyonce takes on Khelani, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, and her own sister, Solange Knowles, in her category. Mars will face Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Trey Songz, and Usher in a strong group of contenders.

Experience everything going on backstage LIVE from the 2017 #BETAwards THIS SUNDAY at 8:30/7:30c! Set your reminder! https://t.co/nniqplqcWi — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 23, 2017

In addition to awards being handed out, there’s also a good number of performances are scheduled for tonight’s BET show. Performers will include many of the nominees including Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Migos, Mary J. Blige, and Trey Songz. Presenters slated to appear are Remy Ma, La La Anthony, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Deon Cole, Irv Gotti, and the cast of the movie Girls Trip which includes Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah.

The BET Awards 2017 begins with a special pre-show telecast at 6 p.m. Eastern Time which will run for two hours. At 8 p.m. Eastern Time, the official BET Awards 2017 show starts and has a runtime of over three hours. Both of these shows are available to cable and satellite viewers on their corresponding BET channels for their service package.

For live streaming online coverage, there is a backstage live access streaming feed posted above via the BET Awards Twitter. The best option to see the full awards show is through a free SlingTV one-week trial subscription. The channel streaming service offers BET among its channel packages with all new customers getting to try it out for a full week. More details are available through the Sling.com website.

Will you be watching the latest BET Awards show? Which performances are you most excited to see?

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]