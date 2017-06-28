Mother Allegedly Makes Child Porn With Her Kids, Sends Images To Pedophile

An Alabama woman is being accused of producing sexual acts with her two children. Jennifer Weekley was arrested June 19 for having an incestuous relationship with her 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. The 37-year-old woman recorded multiple sexual acts on video and took photographs and forwarded them all to a man living in Florida.

According to Gulf Coast News, the mother of two has been arraigned on three criminal count charges including permitting or allowing a child to engage in the production of obscene matter, production of obscene matter, and sexual abuse of a child under 12. The Alabama woman allegedly penetrated her daughter with an unspecified object and also engaged in sexual acts with her son. Additionally, she allegedly encouraged her kids to perform incestuous acts on one another.

The 7-year-old girl said her mother called what they did “Huckle Buckle.”

County District Court Judge William Scully has set a bond for Weekley at $300,000. The prosecuting attorney also asked that the defendant be fitted with a GPS tracker and not be allowed to see her kids or have any contact with minors if she posted bail. This is not the first time that Jennifer Weekley would be running on the wrong side of the law.

In 2001, Jennifer Weekley was arrested on multiple charges of theft. In 2005, she was also arrested for a bank robbery. Her husband at the time served six years in prison for the heist. Court records confirmed that Jennifer Weekley was the getaway driver.

During a bond hearing on June 21, Assistant District Attorney Matt Simpson revealed to the court that Weekley consistently exchanged text messages with the Florida man. According to Simpson, the 37-year-old woman always told the Florida man the incestuous acts lined up with her kids before she performed them. At the man’s request, Weekley would take pictures and send alongside the videos she made.

“These are acts that she would perform on the children, the children would perform on her and the children would perform amongst themselves that she would encourage. She would photograph these at the request of this individual in Florida and send these images to this individual in Florida.”

The mounting evidence that led to Weekley’s arrest were the text message conversations she was exchanging with the Florida man. Simpson believes the sexual abuse has been going on for some time.

“We have those text message conversations. In those conversations, she discussed with this person in Florida as to the acts that she would perform with her children who were a girl at the age of 6 or 7 at the time and a boy the age of 3 or 4 at the time.”

According to the Daily Mail, the possessions of both parties being accused have been confiscated.

If convicted, Jennifer Weekley faces 20 years to life in prison.

[Featured Image by Zlikovec/Thinkstock]