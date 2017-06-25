‘Gotham City Sirens’ Calendar Teased On Amazon, Jared Leto Talks Joker’s Return

Gotham City Sirens is a DCEU movie project that fans are likely to be excited about. This trio of deadly ladies, featuring the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, will be helmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer, and according to We Got This Covered, they spotted an interesting comic book item posted on Amazon.

The publisher for this product is Trends International Calendars and will be released in 2018. The thumbnail on display for the site features Harley Quinn in her Suicide Squad outfit. A promotional summary of the product reads as follows.

“‘Suicide Squad’ favorite Harley Quinn joins DC Comics’ super villains Catwoman and Poison Ivy in a movie of their own, ‘Gotham City Sirens.’ Find out more in the movie and in the 2018 Gotham City Sirens Calendar that includes the last four months of 2017. It features spacious grids with room to write in all of your super-villainous exploits printed on paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.”

Since the calendar is slated for release in September, and with the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con slightly before that, wouldn’t you think this would be indicative of a casting announcement come convention time? There’s no one yet cast for the last two of the trio, so it wouldn’t make sense to not announce the cast of the DC film prior to seeing them pictured in the DC Comics product.

This Gotham City Sirens calendar seems to be the very first product of this flick’s merchandising. Do you think it’ll become a 2017 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive? At this point, Amazon is taking pre-orders and one could look forward to seeing costumes either at the convention and/or in the 2018 calendar.

Wonder Woman, a solo film headed by Gal Gadot, is likely a great launching point for the franchise since it did so well. It would behoove DC and Warner Bros. to capitalize on the Patty Jenkins-directed movie. DC movie fans had driven numbers up in droves at the box office, so this goes to show the passion people have for the world of comic book movies.

Also, a couple of days ago, Jared Leto answered a question regarding the return of the Joker in Gotham City Sirens. As with most actors evading questions, he did well. Leto claimed that there were “a lot of moving parts” and “we’ll see what happens next.”

Do you think all will be revealed at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con? If not the casting, perhaps concept art or a teaser trailer? This could be something to look forward to when waiting in line for Hall H. So far Margot Robbie is on deck as the only cast member listed, so it’ll be interesting who will play the other two vixen villains.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images]