‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Episodes 5 And 6: Rachel Eliminates Six Guys During Drama-Filled Two-Night Event

The Bachelorette fans are in for two nights of dates and drama this week. ABC will air Episodes 5 and 6 back-to-back on Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26.

Rachel and her remaining guys will travel to Norway and Denmark this week. Although there will be plenty of romance during this week’s one-on-one dates, it’s the dreaded two-on-one date that will stir up some serious drama during the two-night Bachelorette event.

Here’s a cheat sheet of what’s to come this week, including the scoop about the group dates, one-on-one dates, and rose ceremony eliminations.

Warning: Bachelorette Season 13 spoilers ahead

According to Reality Steve, six guys will go home during the two-night event and, by the end of night two, only six guys will remain.

Episode 5 (Norway): On Monday night, there will be one group date, a two-on-one, and a one-on-one date.

Bryan Abasolo, who got the first impression rose and the first kiss on the Bachelorette premiere, gets his first one-on-one date of the season in Norway.

Ten guys will go on a group date, but it’s the two-on-one that everyone will be talking about. ABC’s sneak peek video (below) reveals that Kenny and Lee will go on the most uncomfortable date of the season. Reality Steve‘s spoilers indicate that Lee will be eliminated during the date, but there’s also a chance that Kenny will go home as well.

Spoilers point to Josiah and Anthony leaving during the Episode 5 rose ceremony.

Reality Steve is confident that Lee will be eliminated during the two-on-one and states that if Kenny isn’t eliminated along with Lee, he will definitely go home during the Episode 6 rose ceremony.

Episode 6 (Denmark): There are two one-on-one dates and a group date. Will and Eric are expected to get the one-on-one dates and the remaining guys will go on a group date with Rachel.

Reality Steve‘s spoilers point to Will getting eliminated during his one-on-one date. He expects Rachel to eliminate Alex during the rose ceremony and is unclear who the other unlucky guy is.

If the spoilers are correct, fans should see Peter, Bryan, Eric, Dean, Matt, and Adam move on to Episode 7 in Switzerland where the Rachel will eliminate two more guys and prepare for the hometown dates with her final four — Eric, Dean, Peter, and Bryan.

This week, watch the Bachelorette on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

