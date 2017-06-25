‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’ To Kick-Start New Marvel Phase After ‘Avengers 4’

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will follow the fourth Avengers film, and, in turn, kick-start the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The uber producer and head of Marvel Studios has already opened up about the follow-up to the hugely anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hasn’t even hit cinemas yet.

When quizzed about the Spider-Man sequel, Kevin Feige insisted that the studio are “just starting to solidify [their] plans for Homecoming 2.” Kevin Feige then revealed that the film won’t actually be called Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, before adding, “Which is exciting because it’ll be the first MCU movie after untitled Avengers in 2019.”

Kevin Feige also insisted to JoBlo that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, or whatever it ends up being called, will be very much indebted to Avengers 4, much in the same fashion that Peter Parker’s first solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heavily “informed” by Captain America: Civil War.

Kevin Feige went on to explain that both Avengers: Infinity War and its follow-up will then propel Spider-Man “into a very new cinematic universe at that point.” The only other confirmed entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4 is currently Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

There’s still quite a way to go before we have to contend with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, or whatever it’s eventually titled. First of all Spider-Man: Homecoming itself has to be released.

There’s an awful lot of hype surrounding Jon Watts’ new incarnation of the beloved superhero, too, especially after journalists and bloggers responded to early screenings of the blockbuster so positively.

This was somewhat expected, because the five previous Spider-Man films, which had Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the titular roles, grossed just under $4 billion at the box office. The anticipation surrounding Spider-Man: Homecoming increased even more after Tom Holland debuted as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in last year’s Captain America: Civil War.

Clearly, Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel team are confident that Spider-Man: Homecoming will prove to be popular will audiences, too, because not only has he provided the first details of the sequel, but it has already been confirmed that the blockbuster will be released on July 5, 2019.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]