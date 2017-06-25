‘The Sims 4’ Guide: How To Turn The Grim Reaper Into A Vampire

As if the Grim Reaper is not sinister enough, there is actually a way for The Sims 4 players to bring the terror to a whole new level by making the scythe-wielding embodiment of death turn into a vampire.

This involves a bit of trickery though. According to Sims Community, an ever-reliable source on all things The Sims, the first step in the vampire transformation is killing a Sim on the gamer’s lot so as to summon the Grim Reaper.

When he shows up, enter the code “testingcheats true” and then press and hold the Shift key on the keyboard while clicking on the creature. The Sims 4 players should then choose the option “Add to family.”

Sims Community warns that The Sims 4 players will not have normal control over the Grim Reaper just yet in this part of the vampire transition. This can be rectified with no trouble by simply bringing him to another lot and then having him come back.

This would then allow Simmers to get full control of the Grim Reaper, thus bringing him closer to vampirism. Since he is not like any Sims, thanks to the absence of plasma, the traditional ways of transforming Sims into a vampire will not work on the Grim Reaper.

Instead, The Sims 4 players will have to make use of another cheat code in order to turn him into the daylight-despising, blood-sucking creature. While the Grim Reaper is selected, enter “stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160.”

This should speed up the vampire transformation and the Grim Reaper will get a dark form in no time. Traces of the creature that he once was will be gone as he will no longer be the hooded floating guy but a vampire.

The Sims 4 gamers will instead see him turn into a vampire Sim with random Create-A-Sim (CAS) assets, but there is a way to get his original look back and still keep the vampire gameplay.

To do that, The Sims 4 players should simply change his clothes by clicking a wardrobe on their lot and selecting “Change Sim.” On the bottom left corner is an option that should let gamers copy whatever CAS items and parts from the normal to the dark form so as to recreate the original Grim Reaper appearance.

Successfully doing so will allow The Sims 4 gamers to control the Grim Reaper as a vampire.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts and Maxis]