Eid al-Fitr 2017: Donald Trump Trying To Woo American Muslims With Message Of Mercy In Eid Mubarak Greetings?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Eid al-Fitr 2017 message seems cordial. But, just when people wonder whether his views about Islam and Muslims are gradually changing. he becomes the first U.S. president in the last two decades to not host a Ramadan dinner at the White House.

It was then-First Lady Hillary Clinton who hosted an Iftar dinner in 1996. It is the time when Muslims have food for the first time after fasting for the entire day. After the practice started while Bill Clinton was at the White House, it continued during the tenures of George W Bush and Barack Obama. Prominent members of the American Muslim community have so far been invited to the dinner.

This is the first time since 1996 that the White House did not host an Iftar dinner. Even Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rejected the Office of Religion and Global Affairs’ request to host an Eid al-Fitr party, according to CNN. This is odd as well because U.S. secretaries of state have been hosting Iftar dinners every year since 1999.

Trump, nevertheless, issued a formal statement to offer warm greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated at the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan.

The “Eid Mubarak” message came from Donald and Melania Trump. According to the statement, it was an occasion to remember the importance of America’s commitment to honor values like “mercy, compassion and goodwill.”

Trump’s Eid statement heavily differs from his earlier message when he wished Muslims a “joyful” Ramadan. In the controversial message, Trump mentioned about terrorism multiple times. He mentioned about the UK terror attacks in the statement, which was strongly criticized by many in the Muslim community. President Trump talked at large about Washington’s commitment to defeat the “perverted ideology” of the terrorists.

Just in: Trump statement on Eid al-Fitr. Noticeably different from Ramadan statement, in which nearly every paragraph alluded to terrorism. pic.twitter.com/XOKXtUBBsD — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 24, 2017

Donald Trump’s Ramadan message differed greatly from that of Barack Obama who not only issued a much longer statement but used much more cordial words for the Muslim community. Obama, as well as then-First Lady Michelle, called Muslim Americans a part of the American family since its founding. They also welcomed Americans around the country to celebrate the holiday, HuffPost reported.

Trump’s Eid message is, however, different. This may be the first time he used Arabic words in any of his statements since he started his successful presidential campaign. After a Ramadan message that did not go well with the American Muslim community, is the kind Eid message Donald Trump’s way of impressing them?

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]