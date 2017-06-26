Victoria La Rocca: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Cliff By Land’s End

Police officials say a 17-year-old girl who died after falling more than 50 feet from a San Francisco cliff has been identified as Victoria La Rocca, of Corte Mader. The KTVU reports that around 6 p.m. on Thursday, the St. Ignatius College Preparatory high school senior went hiking with two friends near the Legion of Honor museum when she suddenly lost her balance and fell from the cliff by Land’s End.

Emergency responders stated that Victoria was hiking in one of the highest spots on the cliff which is why it is restricted from the public. Due to its renowned breathtaking view, it has become a popular area for visitors. It was reported that Victoria and her friends had gone off the rail and weren’t able to see the warning signs.

When the teen fell from the cliff, the fire department, as well as a rescue team with the U.S. National Park Service, were unable to reach her by land; therefore, rescue swimmers had to travel via jet ski in an effort to pull Victoria to safety.

The athlete was reportedly still breathing but unconscious after the fall from the cliff. The rescue team transported Victoria to China Beach where an ambulance waited to take the teen to an area hospital, but sadly, she never made it.

Victoria was pronounced dead shortly after being placed inside of the ambulance.

SFFD’s Battalion Chief Denise Newman stated that after the teen had fallen from the cliff, she remained in the water for at least 15 minutes before she was rescued. Newman added that she suffered massive head trauma.

The teen’s death comes months after another student at St. Ignatius College Preparatory high school committed suicide.

Sonja Hanson of the GGNRA advised the public to stay on the trails while hiking for safety purposes. “We do put signs up and count on people to use their best judgment,” said Hanson. “We obviously don’t want this happening. It’s dangerous.”

Victoria’s friends, who describe her as a sweet and loving person, placed flowers at the spot where she fell.

Friends will be able to visit Victoria and say their goodbyes on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at the St. Ignatius Church, which will be followed by a vigil service.

An investigation is ongoing.

