WWE Spoilers: Samoa Joe Must Be Ready For Brock Lesnar’s Return, Where Does Enzo Go After Big Cass’ Heel Turn

It is time once again for Monday Night Raw and this week will mark the return of Brock Lesnar and fans only want one thing – another brawl with Samoa Joe. That will be the key focus this week as the two mammoths will once again be in the same place, but WWE may try to keep them apart until the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view next month. Still, there will be more to come with Goldust back in the ring and Enzo Amore looking for a path to take without Big Cass.

The official website of WWE released the preview for this week’s episode of Raw, and it is obvious that the focus will be on Joe and Lesnar. After their violent brawl from two weeks ago, it will be interesting to see if WWE allows them near one another to give the fans any more of this feud for free.

Is Samoa Joe prepared for Brock Lesnar’s return?

Last week, Brock Lesnar was not in the building as the WWE Universal Champion had the week off. Now, Los Angeles has to prepare for the “Beast Incarnate” to return to Raw, but is the Samoan Submission Machine ready for the battle that is in front of him?

Will Goldust be smacked by the “hand of truth” during his movie premiere?

It has been weeks since Goldust turned full-on heel and broke up his partnership with R-Truth, but there have been a lot of promos and vignettes to hype up their feud. WWE is teasing that the two former partners are finally going to meet in the ring and Goldust will bring “The Golden Age” back to Monday Night Raw.

What’s next for Enzo Amore?

It has been only seven days since Big Cass revealed that he was sick of his tag team partner and that he was the one who had been violently attacking him backstage. Rumors have swirled about the possible future plans for both superstars, but Enzo Amore may shed some light on just what he will do from this point on since he is now alone.

Will Bray Wyatt retaliate against Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins wasn’t going to let Bray Wyatt get under his skin or into his head with the mind games and by turning down the lights. Rollins put his body on the line by climbing to the top rope and diving out of the ring to slam the “Eater of Worlds” to the ground before he even knew what was going on.

The one thing about Bray Wyatt is that he has the strength and the talent to back up his threats and he will look to get back at “The Architect” on Raw.

Is an ambulance ride in Roman Reigns’ near future?

Despite what WWE had said about Braun Strowman, many were not overly surprised to see him pop out of an ambulance and return last week. The big man is back and totally healed up much to the thrill of the fans who were happy to see him come out and take down Roman Reigns.

Now, they will face off in an Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire and neither man is a stranger to the huge vehicle.

This week’s Monday Night Raw is going to be a big one even though there is still a good deal of time until Great Balls of Fire. It is going to be fun to see what Enzo Amore will do without Big Cass or how Goldust is going to be as a full-fledged heel for the first time in years, but the focus is elsewhere. With Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe under the same roof once again in just about 24 hours, fans simply want to see if the beast and the machine tear into one another some more.

[Featured Image by WWE]