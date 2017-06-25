‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Luke Shows Off How Powerful He Became In An Epic Battle Scene

Fans who have missed watching Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in action will undoubtedly be in for a treat in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

According to the hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, a particularly long and “complex” sequence was filmed for the highly-anticipated sequel.

This Star Wars: Episode 8 scene is a battle sequence between Luke and the Knights of Ren. According to him, the Jedi master singlehandedly takes on the group, adding that filming of the scene took around 17 hours to complete and there was a lot of wire work involved.

He believes that the way this Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi scene was filmed, Luke appeared to be deflecting some of the Knights of Ren members by Force-pushing them.

Some of them were running towards him and were using their weapons while he whisked the others to the air, which may have been what the wire work was for during the filming.

The Knights of Ren will be in serious trouble in Star Wars: Episode 8 especially since they reportedly underestimate Luke, who proceeds to just take them out one by one without effort.

There is no mention of him using a lightsaber during this Star Wars: Episode 8 battle and it would seem like he was just waving his arms and hands to trigger the Force. This is clearly a demonstration of how powerful Luke has become.

Making this more impressive is the fact that Knights of Ren – while they remain shrouded in mystery – are reputed to be skilled Force users. The Star Wars: Episode 8 showdown illustrates just how wise and formidable of a Jedi master Luke has developed into.

This suggests Luke has a greater grasp of the Force come Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi compared to how he was in Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi.

Before his self-imposed exile, Luke has explored the galaxy far and wide along with R2-D2, in search of long-forgotten Jedi lore as he looked for ways to resurrect the Jedi order.

During this, he may have also devoted time to learn and ultimately master the ways of the Force. After all, as teased in the past, Star Wars: Episode 8 will also allegedly show him use the Force to levitate a large meditation rock, which will otherwise be quite the challenge to pull off for a young Luke.

The fight between Luke and the Knights of Ren could be part of the Battle of Ahch-To, one of the highlights in the film. As per rumors, Star Wars: Episode 8 will see Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his squad go after Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke on the said planet.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]