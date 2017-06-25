‘Dancing With The Stars’ Wedding Drama: Why Is Julianne Hough’s Wedding On The Same Day As Maks And Peta’s?

The wedding of Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd is the wedding of the year—for Dancing with the Stars fans, at least. Maks famously proposed to Peta in front of a live audience at a December 2015 performance of Sway: A Dance Trilogy in Miami and fans have been following their love story ever since.

Now, less than two weeks before Maks and Peta’s big day, an insider has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple’s five-month-old son will be a big part of the ceremony. In addition, some of the most popular pro dancers from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition will be either in the wedding party or in attendance as guests, while others will be across the country at a “rival” DWTS wedding.

The ET insider revealed that Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd will tie the knot on July 8 and with a huge event “that will span the course of a three-day weekend.” An elite list of guests will sit down to a Shabbat dinner the night before the ceremony and will stay for a Sunday brunch the day after the wedding.

Chmerkovskiy already revealed that he chose the famed Oheka Castle on Long Island as the venue for his wedding to Murgatroyd—the DWTS pro picked has had his eye on the spot since he first emigrated to the U.S. as a teen— while his cousin, former Dancing with the Stars troupe dancer, Nicole Volynets, is helping out as a wedding planner for the couple.

The love both @maksimc and I have for Shai has only increased our love for each other. #FamAndGlam #BabyChmerkovskiy A post shared by All Things Fam & Glam (@allthingsfamandglam) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

As for who made the guest list, expect the dance floor to boast some amazing talent. A source told ET that longtime DWTS pros Sharna Burgess and Tony Dovolani are both in the bridal party. It’s safe to assume that Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy will be best man, while Sharna has been a best friend of Peta Murgatroyd’s for a long time, so she’s a frontrunner for the maid of honor spot. Maks and Peta’s baby boy, Shai Aleksandr, will serve as ring bearer.

In addition, Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe is reportedly on the guest list, as are show alums Amber Rose, Nyle DiMarco, and Nick Viall, who was Murgatroyd’s celebrity partner on the most recent season of the ABC dance-off.

But some of Dancing With the Stars’ biggest names will not make it to Long Island for Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd’s big day. According to Life & Style, two-time DWTS champ turned judge Julianne Hough will marry her longtime love, Canadian pro hockey player Brooks Laich, in California on the same day that Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are getting married. The couple won’t have a baby for a ring bearer, but their two dogs, Harley and Lexi, will be a part of their ceremony.

Of course, this means you can count out DWTS golden boy Derek Hough and longtime high family friend Mark Ballas for Maks and Peta’s New York wedding, as they will obviously be toasting Julianne and Brooks at an undisclosed West Coast destination, rumored to be in either Malibu or Santa Barbara.

A source for ET revealed that Maks and Peta set their date well before their son was born, but Brooks’ hockey schedule dictated a July or August date for his wedding to Julianne. Life & Style sources say Julianne picked her date first, but Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd didn’t know about it.

Unfortunately, the conflict has now forced the DWTS cast and crew to choose between the two weddings, and it hasn’t been an easy decision for some of them.

“You have to be either Team Hough or Team Peta and Maks,” the source told Life & Style. “There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes drama.”

