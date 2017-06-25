Kevin Feige Teases Major Marvel Deaths In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers: Infinity War will see the departure of numerous beloved superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The head of Marvel Studios stopped short of actually revealing who audiences will be bidding farewell to in Avengers: Infinity War, but he did confirm that some would depart. After being asked whether Avengers: Infinity War would be the final installment for some of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s major characters Kevin Feige had a simple one word response.

Yes.

Kevin Feige is currently out promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming ahead of its release at the start of next month, and it was during his discussion with JoBlo that he made the above revelation.

There have been a variety of rumors regarding the fate of some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest and most popular superheroes in recent years. It is widely believed that the Marvel contracts for Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr are close to expiring, leading to rumors that the duo, who have portrayed Captain America and Iron Man throughout the MCU, will be moving onto pastures new after Avengers: Infinity War. Neither of the actors have actually confirmed that’s the case, though, and instead are keeping their cards very close to their chests.

While Marvel and movie fans would obviously be devastated to see the departure of Chris Evans and/or Robert Downey Jr from the Marvel Cinematic Universe it has been suggested by some that after spear heading the MCU for close to 10 years the franchise could flourish if they did. Which is exactly what Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could provide.

There’s still an awful long way to go before Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually bids farewell to these characters, though. That’s because production on Avengers: Infinity War still isn’t even complete, while the film is being shot back-to-back with its direct sequel, too.

Kevin Feige has even teased that they’re still trying to figure out what will actually happen in the MCU after the next Avengers films, too. When asked specifically by Jo Blo whether there would be fourth solo films for Iron Man and Captain America after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige remained very coy.

We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and they [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do, so thats all we’re thinking about, is completing those and delivering on the promise of those. Where it goes beyond that, we’ll see.

We’ll know more when Avengers: Infinity War is finally released on May 4, 2018, while the fourth Avengers film will follow a year later.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]