New York Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose May Reunite With Ex-Teammate Jimmy Butler In Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau has already pulled off one big trade to reunite with Jimmy Butler, and now, rumor has it that Derrick Rose may soon join them. Derrick Rose is going to become a free agent when July 1 hits, but there are many believe that he’s simply heading back to the New York Knicks. Well, there’s still time remaining to do some thinking, and it looks as if the speculation is that he could land elsewhere in the NBA.

Earlier this week, the official website of the NBA reported the insane trade that was made to send Jimmy Butler and the 16th pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Chicago Bulls received Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and seventh-overall pick Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Butler in a trade that many experts say never should have happened.

Still, it did take place, and Butler reunited with former Bulls head coach Thibodeau in Minnesota. Despite what some have said, it immediately made the T-Wolves into an improved squad and had people questioning the sanity of those in the Chicago front offices.

Total Pro Sports even found out that the trade was so bad for Chicago that the NBA 2K video game rejected it.

The NY Post is reporting that T-Wolves Tom Thibodeau is looking to make a much bigger former Chicago Bulls reunion in Minnesota by bringing in Derrick Rose. The Timberwolves have now emerged as “potential suitors” for Rose, according to his agent B.J. Armstrong. One anonymous NBA general manager even stated that Thibodeau has already made up his mind.

“If it was up to Tom, he’d reunite with all his former Bulls players.”

With the New York Knicks drafting 18-year-old Frank Ntilikina, they are set with their point guard of the future, but they are not necessarily done with Derrick Rose. The veteran has been working out in Los Angeles and getting in shape for a contract extension with the Knicks or to be wooed by other teams around the league.

Armstrong said that the Knicks have been focused on the draft, but they’re about to turn to free agency and that includes Rose. Still, the Timberwolves are one of a number of teams that will take a long hard look at D-Rose and see what he can bring to their franchise.

The Minnesota Timberwolves did lose a rising star in Zach LaVine, but landing a star such as Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls is a huge offseason acquisition. Now, they are in the middle of some rumors that may bring another former Bull to the team if they can lure Derrick Rose away from the New York Knicks during NBA free agency. If Tom Thibodeau can make that move happen, the Timberwolves may instantly shoot up to playoff contenders in 2017–18.

[Featured Image by Mike Strobe/Getty Images]