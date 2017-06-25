Bethenny Frankel Dons Bikini And Jiggles Her Assets In Video Announcing She’s Single

Bethenny Frankel posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini by her pool and her dance moves consist of a bit of jiggling action. At the same time that she posted the video, she is announcing that she’s “single and ready to mingle.” Frankel posted what looks like a selfie video clip of herself dancing by her pool in the Hamptons. The video leaves very little to the imagination as the 46-year-old Skinnygirl founder is barely covered.

The video shows that her body is more toned and fit than a lot of women half her age. It also shows that Bethenny appears to be proud of her assets as she shows it off with jerking movements that jiggle and bounce anything that isn’t strapped down. This video was from Memorial Day weekend, according to the Daily Mail. Apparently, she decided to use it as a way of drawing attention to the fact that she’s unattached at the moment and in the process of looking, as “ready to mingle” seems to suggest.

While Frankel was reportedly dating a New York event planner for the past several weeks, that is apparently over. She posted this video saying that she is currently single, but she was seen with a young hunk of a man not too long ago on a few different occasions. You can check out the video of Bethenny showing off her moves below in a dance that was posted on her Instagram account.

Cheers to the freakin’ #MemorialDayWeekend A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on May 27, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

With a drink in her hand and in her turquoise bikini, Frankel made an attempt at getting the word out there that she is on the prowl once again. The Daily Mail reports that she “went out of her way to announce she is still single.”

Balance is key. What are you guys up to this weekend? A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on May 21, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Russ Theriot is the event planner that Frankel was reportedly dating over the past few weeks. He is seen in the Instagram post below. Sources told the Daily Mail that Bethenny is “having fun” with Russ and that there is nothing serious between the two. Despite all the rumors of a budding romance, there isn’t one. But that doesn’t mean that Mr. Right isn’t just around the corner for the former Real Housewives star.

#tbt This weather got me thinkin laps #springisnear A post shared by Russ TheRiot (@russtheriot) on Mar 10, 2016 at 10:31am PST

The Daily Mail suggests that Russ Theriot has a tendency to pose with his shirt off for “beefcake” shots, showing off his well-formed “six pack.” While Frankel might be just “having fun” with Russ, she was serious not too long ago with another beau, but she fell just short of a year with that boyfriend before announcing that split. She announced in May that her relationship with Dennis Shields was over.

Shields is a businessman who Frankel dated for almost a year. This isn’t the first time the Real Housewives star put on a bikini and danced for the camera. Her Instagram account has plenty of poses in tiny bikinis. As the Daily Mail suggests, this is a woman who must work out every day to be in such great shape.

Is it summer yet? #tbt A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]