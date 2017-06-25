‘Shameless’ Season 8 Spoilers: Will Frank & Fiona Fix Their Relationship?

Shameless Season 8 has just started filming, and viewers can’t wait to find out what lies ahead for each and every member of the Gallagher family. After the emotionally charged Season 7 finale, there are a lot of questions about what comes next for the group of misfits, especially the family’s patriarch Frank Gallagher.

Warning: Shameless Season 8 spoilers below.

According to the Christian Post, Shameless fans may see Frank turn over a new leaf during Season 8 of the series. Frank has been through a lot in his life, including multiple relationships with many crazy women, a few near death experiences, a liver transplant, and most recently, the death of his wife, Monica. Now, it’s unclear about what direction Frank’s life will go without Monica in it.

Some fans are speculating that Frank Gallagher could actually start to get his life in order. Fans have seen Frank doing a few good deeds here and there, but a sober, family oriented, and employed Frank would be something viewers have never seen before.

The show has seemingly been hinting that Frank’s relationship with his daughter Fiona could be in the spotlight during Season 8 of Shameless. In the Season 7 finale, the father and daughter shared a couple of nice moments together before and after Monica’s death. However, Fiona still maintains that she does not like her father very much. Could Frank change all of that in the upcoming episodes?

As many Shameless fans know, Fiona has taken on the burden of raising all of her younger siblings due to her parents drug and alcohol issues. Now that her brothers and sister are nearly grown themselves, there is less stress for Fiona. However, as the Gallagher family begins to break away from one another and focus on their own individual lives, Frank may feel like he’s losing his family and try to pull them all together, realizing that he could truly have nobody in his life if they all branch out.

Of course, this would start with Fiona, who has been the rock of the Gallagher clan since day one. If Frank wants to keep his family together, it all starts with mending his rocky relationship with his oldest daughter.

What are your thoughts on the possibilities of Frank and Fiona fixing their relationship during Shameless Season 8?

