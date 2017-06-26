Food Network’s ‘Pioneer Woman,’ Ree Drummond Invites You To Her Fourth Of July Party And Ranch Tour

Anyone who has served anything cooked up from the mind of Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman knows that they have a winner. From her meaty lasagna recipe, to her crowd-satisfying chili, Drummond knows she has put together the magic combination that can please a famished spouse, or a finicky family.

So imagine how great it will be to visit her Pawhuska, Oklahoma restaurant, The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, for the Fourth of July? Dubbed “Patriotic Party on the Prairie,” this event for is held “family and friends,” and promises far more than the typical patriotic celebration of a few hot dogs and fizzled firecrackers!

Ree Drummond, the blogger turned Food Network megastar, has a tasty lineup that will please your crowd, and promises a lot of fun! According to Newson6, the birthday party for America starts at nine, with the annual Pawuska Freedom Celebration Parade. After the parade is all cleared out, live music will be playing in the background, as the all-day “street festival” continues.

The products from the cornucopia of small business vendors are worth the trip alone. They include: Ethos Custom Brands, who sell custom leather guitar straps, and boots, The Pop House, who sells handmade popsicles that includes such flavors as Chocolate Sea Salt, Watermelon Mint, and Jalapeño, and Topeca Coffee, whose “Seed-to-Cup” promises the ultimate coffee lover’s perfect cup of java.

Of course, The Mercantile, who is hosting the event, will have some good eats, including burgers, sausages, corn-on-the-cob, and steak bites. At dusk, fireworks will light up the sky with a big boom.

What is extra special is that on July 3 and 4, tickets to a tour of The Lodge at Drummond Ranch are for sale. This is where all of The Pioneer Woman magic happens! Just stop over to The Mercantile, for tickets and directions. This promises to be a special day of small town magic.

Everything that Ree Drummond has done has been incredibly successful. She started out her food blog over a decade ago, entitled Confessions of a Pioneer Woman. She told her own story of a small time Oklahoma girl, who dreamed of living in the big city, Los Angeles. But, she met the Marlboro Man who took her back to Oklahoma, where she lived on a huge ranch, and they raised four children. Her recipes hark of real, sink your teeth into a hearty meal food, with ingredients that everyone has at home.

So, naturally, her storytelling has led to a successful magazine. It sold out the first week, and they had to send it out for reprint. Yet, as she tells People, she is doing what she loves.

“I love using images to share recipes, spark discussions and tell stories. This was a natural next step for me. I couldn’t be more thrilled with the first issue!”

Of course, The Mercantile, her restaurant, was an instant success when it opened last fall. The general store, deli/restaurant and bakery has attracted fans from all over the world to visit the small town of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, population 3500.

Have you been to The Mercantile? Are you considering a trip to Pawhuska to celebrate the Fourth of July? What is your Favorite Ree Drummond recipe?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LA Times]