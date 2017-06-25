Netflix Series: New Marvel ‘Defenders’ Poster Causing Controversy, And ‘Punisher’ Coming Soon?

A new Marvel poster dropped for one of the most highly anticipated Netflix Series, The Defenders, and it’s starting to create controversy among some fans. In other Marvel news, it looks like The Punisher series on Netflix may be released sooner than expected. The new show was going to be released in 2018, but new rumors point to an earlier release date.

Marvel Series On Netflix: ‘Defenders’ Poster Creates Controversy

Daredevil was the first original Marvel show from Netflix, and it quickly became one of their most popular series. Daredevil was followed by three more original series: Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and most recently, Iron Fist. Though most of the original Marvel shows on the streaming platform have received rave reviews, Iron Fist didn’t fare so well; with a score of 17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the only Marvel series on Netflix to have a Rotten-score. But the character of Iron Fist will have another chance to woo audiences as all four aforementioned characters are being brought together for Marvel’s TheDefenders.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the new show set to be released on August 18, 2017. Netflix recently released a new poster for the series, and while it seems most fans like it, there are a some that are objecting to it. Many people have taken to social media saying that the new poster looks like the same format as Clerks, while others cropped the poster excluding the character of Iron Fist. Moreover, Collider described the poster for the upcoming Netflix series as, “The worst superhero poster you will ever see.”

The site criticized the poster for having the characters look like regular people rather than superheroes. Some feel that they missed an opportunity to get audiences interested in the series by not presenting something more dynamic or exciting. But chances are, those interested in watching the Defenders have already seen the other Marvel shows on Netflix. So some feel that the characters are established enough for a poster simply revealing the characters standing side by side.

Netflix just released this poster for Marvel’s The Defenders. Show starts streaming August 18, 2017 pic.twitter.com/r3a9t0AfDC — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 22, 2017

Netflix also released an animated poster for the Defenders that doesn’t seem to be creating as much of a stir. While some may object to the artwork for the new series, it seems that most Marvel fans are still very excited to see the foursome come together.

Netflix Series: Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ Release Date

The Punisher first made his Netflix appearance in the second season of Daredevil. Initially, The Punisher series was slated to be released on Netflix in 2018, but it has been reported that Punisher finished filming about a month ago. According to Comicbook.com, it is rumored that the Marvel series will now debut in November. The exact rumored date for the release is Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Though a new show debuting on a Tuesday may seem strange—the site usually premiers new content on or near a weekend—it’s not the first time that Netflix has chosen a Tuesday to premiere a series (House of Cards Season 5). If this rumor is true, then Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy two new Marvel series this year.

As fans await further news for the release of the Punisher, they can look forward to the Netflix series Marvel’s Defenders premiering in August.

[Featured Image by Netflix]