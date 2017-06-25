Jessa Duggar Prepares For Birth On ‘Counting On,’ Wants To Put Ben Seewald To Work

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are going to welcome their second child on the next episode of Counting On. The couple plans on adding many more children to their family in the future, but Jessa knows that she and Ben will have to make some big changes to accommodate the big brood she wants to have.

As E! News reported, the main focus of the June 26 episode of Counting On will be the birth of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald. The baby brother of one-year-old Spurgeon Elliot Seewald was born on February 6, but fans have had to wait almost five months to witness his arrival. In a preview of Monday’s two-hour Counting On birth special, “A New Baby,” Jill Duggar helps her younger sister give birth at home after her water breaks.

“I was just kind of relaxing, then Jessa said, ‘Hey babe, my water broke,'” says Ben Seewald in the teaser clip. “She was in the other room; she was in the bathroom. At that moment, everything changed. It was like this intensity had came into the air.”

Jessa Duggar’s water broke around 11 p.m., but her mother and her older sister Jana didn’t head over to her house until around 3:30 a.m.

Jana Duggar told the Counting On cameras that she was preparing for “the worst” after her sister’s first pregnancy. As People reports, Jessa Duggar labored for 48 hours when she was pregnant with Spurgeon, and she had to be rushed to the hospital after he was born. She had bled too much during the birth and needed a blood transfusion.

The Counting On star had much better luck with her second home birth. According to Jill, she thought that Henry was going to pop out soon after she arrived to help her sister.

“I was like, ‘Whoa! I hope my mom and Jana make it,” Jill said.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see anything too dramatic happen during baby Henry’s first TLC special. According to Jessa Duggar, Henry’s birth was “calm and relaxed,” and she was shocked at how soon she was holding her baby boy in her arms after she went into labor. Spoiler alert: Jana and Michelle Duggar did make it in time to witness Henry’s arrival.

Jessa Duggar might love her two baby boys, but she’s far from finished having kids. However, she’s realized that she and Ben will soon need a much bigger living space. During last week’s episode of Counting On, she had Anna and Jill’s children over at her house ahead of a shopping trip, meaning that there were half a dozen little ones running around in the tiny space.

“You kind of feel like everyone is on top of each other a little bit. It definitely makes me think forward, and think, ‘Wow. One day, this could be us—all these little kids running around,'” said Jessa.

“Eventually, we’re going to need to spread out a little bit more, especially with our desire to adopt and maybe do foster care.”

As Radar Online reported, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are currently living in the small, two-bedroom house that Josh and Anna Duggar once called home. They discovered that it had a major mold problem before they moved in, which they have since taken care of. However, once they have more than two kids, the home will quickly become too cramped for their family.

Jessa says that she and Ben Seewald plan on moving into a larger house in the near future, and she’s hoping that her husband will help her turn a “fixer upper” into their dream home. However, Ben says that he’s no handyman.

“It’ll be fun,” Jessa told her husband in front of the Counting On cameras.

“I’m not much of a carpenter,” Ben responded. “I’ll just hire your brothers.”

According to TV Guide, this week’s episode of Counting On will also focus on Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar’s continued effort to flip a house, so perhaps Ben can ask his sister-in-law and brother-in-law for help.

You can watch Jessa Duggar give birth to her second child Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

