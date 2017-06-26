Cousins North West And Penelope Disick Celebrate Birthdays With Joint Moana-Themed Party [Photos]

Cousins North West and Penelope Disick teamed up to celebrate their birthdays with a fun-filled Moana-themed bash on Saturday, June 24, in Los Angeles. The birthday girls wore Polynesian costumes that recalled characters from the popular Disney movie. North West channeled Disney’s animated movie character in a full Hawaiian garb. She wore a printed two-piece decorated with bright leis and a beautiful Hawaiian-style flower crown. Her cousin Penelope wore a big and dark Moana-style wig that had a pink and white flower tucked into it.

The birthday girls also had matching three-tier cakes, according to People magazine.

The Kardashians chose Saturday, June 24, for the joint party as a middle ground between the birth dates of the cousins. North West turned 4 on June 15, while her older cousin Penelope will turn 5 on July 8.

Guests at the party included Larsa Pippen and her daughter Sophia. Will Smith’s son, Jaden, and Daphne Joy were also at the party, according to Us Weekly.

The birthday girls’ auntie, Khloe Kardashian, and model Daphne Joy, posted photos with comments about the birthday party to social media. One of the photos showed Penelope’s mother, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and two adult friends sharing in the fun. Kourtney and her friends were shown balancing on a surf board in a colorful tropical beach-themed bounce house that was decorated with palm trees.

#NorthWest at her's and Penelope's joint birthday party today dressed as Moana. #northwest #kimkardashianwest #moana #sirejackson????:@noriwestsource A post shared by BCK (@officialbck) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Penelope posed for a photo in her Moana-style wig with Larsa Pippen’s daughter, Sophia. Joy also posted a photo of her son, Sire, splashing in the pool and shooting his water gun at the girls. Kim kardashian and Joy posted selfies, playing with Snapchat’s animal filters.

The children feasted on mac and cheese, ribs, flavored ice and the birthday cakes. There was also a pig petting zoo, according to People magazine.

the only three grown-ups (sort of) to go on ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????‍♀️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

On Thursday, June 15, ahead of Saturday’s lavish bash, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had thrown a party for their first daughter at Chuck E. Cheese’s. Khloe shared a photo on Snapchat showing North in a pink dress and crown, while posing in front of a purple and white birthday cake.

Us Weekly noted that the party was low-key compared to the lavish parties that Kim threw at North’s first, second and third birthdays. Kim had dubbed North’s first birthday party back in 2014 “Kidchella,” after the popular Coachella festival. North’s second and third birthday parties were also elaborate affairs at Disneyland.

North and her cousin Penelope received matching Pomeranian puppies for birthday gifts on Saturday, June 17, ahead of the Saturday, June 24, Moana-themed bash. Penelope reportedly named her new pet pooch Honey, as Kim Kardashian revealed in a caption to a photo she posted to social media showing the adorable puppies in a white basket.

“Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?”

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]