iPhone 8 Design Leaks Continue To Clash, But It Could Be Apple’s Plan All Along

The iPhone 8 is just a few months away, but it appears that Apple is still unsure about the final iteration of the device. Over the past few months, dummy models and schematics of alleged iPhone 8 units have been leaked online. Unlike other devices such as the Note 8 and the OnePlus 5, however, the leaks about the iPhone 8 have continued to clash in terms of the smartphone’s design. Overall, it appears that even this late into the device’s production, Apple still seems unsure of what the iPhone 8 would be like.

Currently, there are two supposed iPhone 8 designs that are making the rounds in the rumor mill. One of these is a sleek design featuring an almost all-screen body, complete with rounded edges, a glass or ceramic back and a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display of the smartphone, according to a TechRadar report. The other design is far less attractive, featuring a boxy metal frame, a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the smartphone and a display that is just a bit taller than the ones found in the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Both these alleged iPhone 8 designs have been leaked with schematics, concept art, and 3D renders, the latter even showing up in an alleged video leak of a prototype device.

Apple has always had a penchant for testing out multiple variations of a flagship device in the months before a high-profile release. In the case of the iPhone 8, this is entirely understandable, especially since the smartphone is arguably the most important mobile device in the Cupertino-based tech giant’s long history.

Thus, there is a pretty good possibility that both these iPhone 8 designs making the rounds in the rumor mill are actually accurate. No official word about the devices has been released by Apple to date, though it is possible that both leaked designs refer to prototypes of the iPhone 8. The one with the rear fingerprint scanner, featured in this video, might simply be an earlier prototype, or a fallback design, if any.

Then again, these conflicting leaks for the iPhone 8 might have been done deliberately by Apple. Over the past few months, the Cupertino-based tech giant did not mince words when it stated that rumors and leaks had become the bane of the company’s smartphone sales. After all, potential buyers who are looking to purchase an iPhone could easily end up waiting for the device’s next iteration due to leaks about the company’s upcoming mobile devices.

Considering that the iPhone 8 is arguably the most important smartphone that would be released this year by Apple, it is understandable that the tech giant is pulling out all stops in order to keep its final designs secret. While it could not have avoided the leak of the iPhone 8’s actual design, there is a good chance that the other, possibly earlier prototype and its schematics were released in order to stir up some confusion with regards to the smartphone’s form and design.

The iPhone 8 is speculated to be released sometime in September. The pricing of the upcoming device remains unknown, though rumors suggest that the flagship phone would be priced close to $1000.

[Featured Image by Kiichiro Sato/AP Images]