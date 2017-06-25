‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers: What To Expect In The Print Shop Scene

Outlander fans are currently waiting for Season 3 to begin airing, and can’t wait to see some iconic scenes from the book series play out. Perhaps the most anticipated scene is the exchange in the print shop between Claire and Jamie when they first see each other after decades apart.

Warning: Outlander spoilers below.

According to Hall of Fame, the Outlander book series reunites Claire and Jamie after 20 years apart, and the series will likely follow suit in the same manor. Claire goes back through the stones to find herself in the year 1766. She wakes up under a tree and travels to Edinburgh to find a print shop that is owned by A. Malcolm, which her research has told her is likely her husband Jamie Fraser.

Claire arrives at the print shop and finds Jamie in the back. Jamie has his back to the door and when he hears her enter he believes it is his co-worker, Geordie and calls out to him. “It’s me. Claire,” she says and Jamie turns to see the face of his wife whom he lost many years before. The reunion leaves Outlander fans swooning each time they read it, and the television show is expected to do much of the same during Season 3.

After Claire and Jamie’s shock wears off, Jamie touches his wife and can’t believe she’s real. He then goes on to tell her that he’s often seen visions of her in his dreams and asks if he can kiss her. The two share a passionate kiss and he asks her about their child. Claire tells Jamie about Briana and he breaks into tears.

The Outlander reunion is sweet and emotional in the book series, but fans of the television show are expecting to see a lot of heat and passion when Claire and Jamie meet again in Season 3. While the show doesn’t return until September, actress Caitriona Balfe says that fans won’t see the couple reunite right away, and there will be a few episodes before the reunion scene takes place. However, the actress promises that the scene will be steamy and intimate.

What are your thoughts on the latest Outlander Season 3 spoilers? Do you think that the print show reunion will be even better on the TV show than it was in the book?

