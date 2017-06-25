New York Pride Parade 2017: Does Lady Gaga Belong To LGBT Community? ‘The Cure’ Singer Once Claimed So

Everyone knows that Lady Gaga is a staunch supporter of the LGBT community. The pride parade comes to the singer’s hometown, New York City, on Sunday. Gaga has asked people to learn how to support one another on this occasion.

The “Bad Romance” singer talked about shifting focus to equality. She said that the pride weekend was the time to think of the significance of tolerance, bravery and kindness. Lady Gaga, who has a dedicated fan-base in the LGBT community, has said that she is touched to see so many friends taking part in the gay parade.

“It’s a beautiful pride that we all should be in awe of,” the Washington Times quoted her as saying.

Many wonder if Lady Gaga herself belongs to the LGBT community. Once she openly spoke about it. And, her answer is sure to impress her fans from the community. The singer, who is extremely open about discussing her sexuality, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she found lesbians more daring than straight men.

“I like girls.”

Gaga, whose latest chart-buster is “The Cure,” said that she had similar feelings for men and women. According to the controversial singer, people believe she says things for the sake of being shocking. However, there is a lot of truth behind her claim to be a bisexual.

“I’ve said that (before). I know people think I just say things to be shocking,” the Daily Mail Online quoted Lady Gaga telling Cohen. “But I actually do like p***y. It just depends on whose p***y it is.”

Meanwhile, news reports suggest that security is on high alert in Midtown because of the pride parade on Sunday. The 48th annual NYC Pride March will have participants like police Commissioner James O’Neill, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray.

Judge Paul Feinman was earlier honored by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after Feinman became the first openly gay judge at he New York State Court of Appeals. New York was the first large state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2011.

Then-President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden backed gay rights soon after the New York bill had passed. Cuomo pointed out how New York City played a role in setting an example around the country.

“When New York speaks, it’s still one of the great microphones in the country,” CBS Local quoted Cuomo as saying.

