Janet Jackson’s longtime producer, Jimmy Jam, gave details about Janet’s new life as a mom. The Grammy-winning producer also confirmed that Jackson is working on new music as she prepares to launch her State of the World Tour in September. While attending the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Jam revealed to Us Weekly the chat he had with Janet Jackson on motherhood drawing new inspiration for her music.

Jam revealed that the experience of being a mom has influenced Jackson’s new sound.

“I told her, ‘When you have the baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you, a whole different reservoir of creativity, of patience, of love, of all these things that have always been in you, but doesn’t really come out until the baby comes.”

Despite Jackson’s split from Wissam Al Mana, Jam says Janet, 51, is doing better than ever. “Janet is so wonderful… She is so happy.” Jam added that the “That’s the Way Love Goes” vocalist is excited to go back to her “day job” of making music and touring.

Jam told Us Weekly that Jackson is staying positive.

“She’s doing really well, but excited to get back on the road and get in front of the fans again.”

As for 5-month-old Eissa, Jam said he can be seen as an uncle and one of the perks he gets are surprise Facetime’s from Janet’s son at one or two in the morning.

“[Jackson] just puts Eissa in front of the camera. Cutest baby in the whole history of babies.”

Janet Jackson and Al Mana, 42, split this past January after four years of marriage. A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that Jackson is fighting for sole custody of the couple’s 5-month-old son, Eissa.

Dr. Rita George-Tvrtkovic, a theology professor at Illinois’ Benedictine University, said since the family resides in London, the religious aspect of their divorce and custody matters are much simpler.

“If this couple was in a Muslim country then it would be totally different, the rules of co-parenting would be different… But in England the laws are very secular and they probably won’t have many problems.”

Another source says legal matters regarding custody may become much more complicated if Jackson decided to move back to the U.S.

Paul Wright, an English barrister (who is not representing Jackson or Al Mana) tells People magazine that income could come into play during a custody battle. However, that may not be a huge concern as both Al Mana and Jackson have both amassed personal fortunes.

Al Mana is reportedly worth $1 billion and a celebrity estate attorney revealed to People that Jackson is likely worth up to $250 million.

