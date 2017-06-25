Khloe Kardashian and her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson are getting serious. The couple are reportedly having major conversations about planning a wedding and starting a family in the near future.

Sources are telling People Magazine that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are talking about having a wedding and a baby very soon. The couple, who have been dating since last fall, are seemingly ready to take their relationship to the next level, and insiders claim that Khloe is ready to be Tristan’s wife, and the mother of this children. Kardashian is said to have baby fever, and hopes that she’ll be pregnant soon.

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she would say yes if Tristan Thompson asked her to be his wife. Now, sources reveal that Khloe is hoping for an engagement in the very near future as she is very happy and upbeat about what lies ahead for the couple.

Kardashian had a bit of a health scare during the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was told she may have problems getting pregnant. The reality TV star admitted that she stopped taking her birth control and that she most definitely wants to have a family with Tristan. Khloe stated that Tristan says that he wants to have five or six children with her, and that she thinks the idea is “lovely.” However, Kardashian believes that the couple should start with one baby and work their way up to the big family that the NBA star obviously wants to have.

???? US ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Since Khloe Kardashian is from a big family herself, she knows how important siblings can be. Tristan Thompson is already the father of a 6-month-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and Khloe has reportedly spent some time with the baby boy. The insider reveal that Kardashian loves seeing her man on daddy duty.

The two were spotted out over the weekend in Malibu where onlookers saw them kissing and looking happy as their enjoyed a dinner at hot spot Nobu.

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

“Khloé looked great. She was in the best mood. They had a huge dinner and looked like they ordered everything off the menu. Tristan and Khloé were kissing and seemed very happy.”

What are your thoughts on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly making plans for a wedding and a baby?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]