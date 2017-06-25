‘Dancing With The Stars’ Co-Host Erin Andrews Marries Jarret Stoll: What’s The Scoop?

Dancing with the Stars co-host Erin Andrews married Jarret Stoll over the weekend and the first details and pictures related to the nuptials are now emerging. Erin and Jarret got engaged over the holidays last winter and it looks like they decided not to wait long to move ahead and tie the knot. What’s the scoop on the DWTS star’s big day?

People shares the details on the DWTS co-host’s wedding. Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll got married on Saturday, June 24 in Montana during a ceremony held at sunset. This was no big Hollywood wedding from the sounds of things, as the Dancing with the Stars co-host and her former hockey player beau had just close friends and family members there to witness the nuptials.

Andrews recently spoke with Elite Daily and noted that Stoll was heavily involved in the wedding planning process. She added that they knew the time between their engagement and nuptials would be relatively short, as they have to work around hockey season since they have so many friends who are still active in the NHL. Since hockey training starts in July, and they didn’t want to wait until after the next Stanley Cup to tie the knot, they knew a June wedding was what would work best.

This makes me so happy..where is your robe @yesby16 A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

The Dancing with the Stars co-host said that while she isn’t much of a wedding girl, she was looking forward to catching up with friends she hasn’t seen in a while and it sounds like it was slated to be a fun party. From the looks of the posts she has shared from Montana, it seems that they picked a gorgeous spot to tie the knot and the first photo from People shows that she chose a beautiful gown.

There will surely be additional photos from Erin Andrews’ wedding to Jarret Stoll emerging in the days ahead and her DWTS fans would love to hear more details about her big day. She is expected to be back on Dancing with the Stars this fall for Season 25, but specifics about the celebrity cast will not emerge until later in the summer. Congratulations to Erin and Jarret on their big day!

Stop A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]