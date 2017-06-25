Lil’ Kim Is ‘Person Of Interest’ In LAPD Investigation Into BET Party House Robbery [Report]

Rapper Lil’ Kim is reportedly a “person of interest” in an ongoing LAPD investigation into an alleged robbery incident early on Sunday morning at a house that Kim had rented in Los Angeles for a BET Award party. She and her crew are reportedly in the crosshairs of the LAPD after a gang of masked assailants robbed the woman who rented out the house to Kim. The robbers arrived shortly after Kim and her crew left the house following a row that erupted when Kim demanded their money back because she did not like the house.

TMZ reported that it learned from law enforcement sources that Kim, 43, had rented a house for a BET Awards party, but she apparently changed her mind about the house after inspecting it. The Brooklyn-born Grammy winner and her crew went at about 2 a.m. on Sunday to look at the house after someone had paid on their behalf to use it for a weekend party. Kim and her crew decided after examining the house that it did not meet their requirements. They demanded their money back from the property manager or owner who refused to refund the money. A row erupted and someone called the police as tempers flared.

Police officers who came to the scene determined that they could not intervene in the matter because it was a civil case, and left. Lil’ Kim and her crew also left after the officers had gone. However, soon after Kim and her entourage left the house, an armed group in ski masks arrived at about 4 a.m. and used force to take away Kim’s deposit check and cash worth about $20,000.

Before the robbers left they slashed the tires of the house owner’s car and made off with a hubcap.

Lil' Kim in LAPD crosshairs after BET Awards party house robbery https://t.co/katMlXCM2r — Miss T (@tlc6767) June 25, 2017

When the cops were called a second time, it was no longer a civil matter since a robbery had been committed. LAPD has reportedly launched a robbery investigation and, according to TMZ, investigators are eyeing Lil’ Kim as a person of interest in the robbery incident.

The “Crush On You Singer,” whose real name is Kimberly Jones, has had a brush with the law in the past. She served a year and one day in prison in 2005 after she was convicted of perjury in federal court for lying to a grand jury about a shooting incident that occurred in 2001 outside the offices of the New York radio station Hot 97, according to the New York Times.

Lil Kim is involved in an LAPD investigation after $20K robbery at a house she rented. https://t.co/wp5mViCUF3 pic.twitter.com/mxCKcNiW3z — Complex (@Complex) June 25, 2017

She was found to have lied to investigators about her involvement in a shooting incident in which one man, Efrain Ocasio, sustained a gunshot wound in the back. She had told police investigators that she was not present when the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. on February 25, 2001. But a security camera footage that later emerged proved that she had lied to investigators. The footage showed that she was at the scene of the shooting, standing next to her manager, Daimon Butler, who pulled out a gun and fired shots at the entourage of a rival rapper known as Capone.

Lil’ Kim and her crew did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the latest incident.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]