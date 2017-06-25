Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Baby On The Way? Tweets Spark Speculation That Gwen Is Pregnant

Fans of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are convinced that the couple has baby news to share. A few of the famous couple’s many admirers believe that two recent tweets are evidence that Gwen is pregnant with her fourth child.

Blake Shelton has currently been busy traveling around the country and performing, and Gwen Stefani has accompanied her beau to a few of his concerts. According to the Independent, one of Blake’s recent stops was at The Country Fest in North Lawrence, Ohio. The list of country music stars performing at the event also included Blake’s friend Travis Tritt. On Saturday night, the “Here’s a Quarter” singer was introduced to Gwen Stefani, and he posed for two photos with the No Doubt frontwoman. He later shared the snapshots on Twitter, along with some words of praise for Gwen. She clearly made a good first impression on him.

“@gwenstefani is such a sweet lady! It was a pleasure to meet her tonight!” Tritt wrote.

Gwen Stefani was her usual stylish self in a sheer animal-print top, a pair of faded denim cut-offs, and an unbuttoned blue plaid shirt. She also wore a pair of fishnets pulled up to her bellybutton that were visible underneath her see-through shirt. Gwen completed her look with a pair of thigh-high suede boots and plenty of accessories, including a thin headband and a choker adorned with light blue stones.

@gwenstefani is such a sweet lady! It was a pleasure to meet her tonight! pic.twitter.com/SGhrdmaQS5 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) June 25, 2017

The pictures of Tritt and Stefani were also shared on the Gwen and Blake Instagram page, where the images had excited fans claiming that a small baby bump is visible beneath 47-year-old Stefani’s see-through top.

“Gwen you are so beautiful one question are you pregnant,” wrote one fan.

“I was thinking the same thing when I saw this pic was like is she pregnant xx hope so a mini shefani be awesome,” commented another.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Some fans argued that Gwen Stefani’s stomach is just sticking out a little in the images because of the way she is standing, but others were not convinced by this explanation for her tiny tummy bulge.

“R u sure it’s the way she standing that’s a pretty big belly on someone that’s never had one,” one fan observed.

The photos of Stefani aren’t the only recent “evidence” that fans are pointing to as possible proof that the singer is pregnant.

In response to an Instagram photo of Blake Shelton posing with Travis Tritt and his son, one fan noted that a member of The Oak Ridge Boys recently congratulated Gwen and Blake on Twitter. WEAU 13 News reports that Blake Shelton and The Oak Ridge Boys both performed at Country Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin on Thursday night, and William Lee Golden later tweeted about the happy couple.

The tweet has sparked a debate over why Golden was congratulating Shelton and Stefani. Did the couple tell him that they are expecting, or have they started telling their friends that they are engaged? If the tweet was a reference to a pregnancy or an engagement, fans probably won’t have to wait too long before Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make an official announcement.

