‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Nicole Get Holly Back From Foster Care? Set Photo May Reveal The Answer

Days Of Our Lives fans saw last week that Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) happiness was ripped away from her. Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) had just given back baby Holly. However, a judge ruled Nicole unfit and sent the child to foster care. Will she get her daughter back or is she gone forever? A leaked set photo may reveal the answer to that question.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running soap opera.

As fans know, Arianne Zucker has left Days Of Our Lives. She recently wrapped up filming her final scenes, but Nicole will still be on television screens for a few more months. When Chloe gave her back baby Holly, viewers were hoping it was Nicole’s happy ending. However, just as quickly as she rejoiced, the character was left devastated once again. Now the question is, will she get her baby girl back?

The Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website posted a set photo. It might reveal the answer and it should make fans happy. In the image, Nicole is in Horton Square and she has Holly in a baby carriage. There is a man next to her, but based on his casual clothes, he is most likely a crew member. In the picture, Nicole is not in disguise and is out in the open. She doesn’t appear to be in a rush and is smiling down at Holly. Fans are speculating that the photo means Nicole does get Holly back.

On YouTube, the parents of the twin babies who play Holly let fans know that the children were done filming Days Of Our Lives. This happened on the same day that Zucker announced it was her final day of filming. Since the children and Arianne concluded filming scenes on the same day, it is logical to assume Nicole and Holly leave Salem together.

What do you think of the Days Of Our Lives set photo that was posted? Do you believe it means Nicole Walker gets baby Holly out of foster care? Will the judge decide that Arianne Zucker’s character is fit to raise her daughter after all?

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]