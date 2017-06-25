Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott In More Mature Relationship Than With Tyga

Kylie Jenner is still in the honeymoon phase in her relationship with “Goosebumps” rapper Travis Scott and she is already more in love with him than she was with Tyga, according to Hollywood Life. Jenner reportedly feels that she is finally in a mature relationship without the constant drama that plagued her on/off relationship with Tyga.

The couple recently got matching tattoos of a small butterfly and have been seen out together on numerous dates. Travis was reportedly dating Rihanna back in 2015 as the two were seen getting cosy in many nightclubs together. The Houston, Texas rapper and producer prefers to keep his relationships private and has not put any pictures of himself and Kylie on his social media accounts.

Travis and Kylie reportedly started their relationship in April this year. While they have only been dating for a few months, reports suggest that they are getting serious. They are both busy with their careers, but manage to make time for each other. Travis Scott is working on the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed album Birds in the Trap SingMcKnight and is currently on tour. Kylie, on the other hand, owns a lip kit line and has an upcoming reality show Life of Kylie, which will premiere later this year.

???? ???????? soon A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on May 8, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

It seems like Kylie is done with Tyga for good and Travis is not a fling. Kylie previously took a break from Tyga and hooked up with Canadian artist PartyNextDoor, but it did not blossom into a relationship.

mint green eyes using Mojito from the Royal Peach Palette & my new Birthday Suit Matte Lipstick from the Vacation Edition Collection @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Tyga seems unhappy that Kylie has moved on. According to Metro, Tyga threw a little shade at her relationship with Travis on social media. Tyga reportedly ‘liked’ an unfavorable comment on an Instagram post of Travis and Kylie walking together into a pharmacy, which stated: ‘tag her let her know she DON’T got the juice!’

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Some fans have accused Tyga of stalking his ex on social media, but it is unclear whether he was tagged on the picture by a commenter or it popped up on his timeline. Kylie seems happy in her new relationship and has not responded to any of Tyga’s alleged disses toward her.

The new couple has not shared any pictures together on social media and seem to be keeping their romance private.

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]