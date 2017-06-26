‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For July: Stella’s Health Scare, Sam Warns Sonny, New Faces Show Up In PC

General Hospital spoilers promise to provide more drama over the next two weeks. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Corinthos) will face major life changes. Stella’s health will be a major source of concern, and the same goes for Sam’s deteriorating mind.

Health Concerns

The first week of July will pick up from this week’s episodes of General Hospital. Spoilers reveal Stella’s health will continue to deteriorate. Jordan will feel so guilty about it that she will make a difficult decision. It seems like she is going to let Curtis go even if it means giving up her love.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will continue fighting off her demons. This time, she seems to be too out of control that she might cause harm to the people around her. General Hospital spoilers for the first week of July hint she is going to look for Sonny and give him a warning. It seems like Sam’s premonitions and hallucinations are messing up with her. Jason (Billy Miller) will do everything in his power to make sure his loved ones are safe. Unfortunately, he might not be able to stop Sam from making a move which will put Sonny’s life in serious danger.

More General Hospital Spoilers

Carly will continue to struggle with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) whose rebellious behavior is going to get worse by next week. Sonny will be true to his word – he will find a way out of the mob. But this could have major consequences. Meanwhile, Olivia and Ned’s wedding plans will continue. Ned hopes everything is going to proceed smoothly but things are going to spiral out of control. Olivia’s bachelorette party will lead to a wild night.

Comebacks and Casting Rumors

Spoilers suggest General Hospital is going to bring back several characters. With Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicolas Bechtel) reappearance in Port Charles, there are speculations that Nikolas Cassadine is going to be in town soon. Some actors have been spotted at Prospect Park Studios, and one daytime soap rumor site claims one of the actors auditioning will play the role of Nikolas Cassadine.

Nina's unexpected guest puts her in a compromising position. It's your turn, West Coast! #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/4TGP5NE0uM — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 22, 2017

Based on General Hospital’s press release, the reading for the part will be for the role of “Drew.” It’s not unusual for soaps to use a different name for the part to prevent spoilers from leaking. Among the actors auditioning for the part are Steve Ducey, Jake Mast, Johnny Preston, and Heath Haden. Most of the actors are in their mid to late 20s. Nikolas is supposed to be in his mid-30s. In soap operas, anything is possible but there are also other possibilities. There were prior rumors Morgan Corinthos will be back in PC with a new face. It remains to be seen who will make a comeback in General Hospital but one thing’s for sure -there will be a new face in PC soon.

Currently, Spencer Cassadine is intent on getting his inheritance back from Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Valentin is in Hague facing charges but, based on General Hospital spoilers, he is going to be free soon. The only witness to his crime, Alex Devane Marick (Finola Hughes), is nowhere to be found, and Anna is not being cooperative either. Spoilers from the upcoming week suggest Spencer (Nicholas Bechtel) is going to make a bold move.

Next week, Charlotte is going to have a hard time. The child is going to miss her father dearly, and she could use all the support she can get. Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dante (Dom Zamprogna) will do everything they can to cheer up the child. General Hospital spoilers also tease Nina is going to reminisce about the sweet moments she spent with Valentin, and this could indicate that she is willing to give her marriage another chance.

"Maybe I was meant to run into you." #GH pic.twitter.com/anWFRDb7Oi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 25, 2017

