Is George Clooney About To Retire From Acting To Become Full-Time Dad?

George Clooney is a new dad to twins. So it makes sense that the first time father would be very focused on taking care of his new babies with his wife Amal. But there have been claims that George is so wrapped up in his daddy duties that he is seriously considering retiring from acting.

It’s not inconceivable that he would given his age, his new babies and his success in business ventures outside of acting. As Inquisitr previously reported, Clooney recently sold tequila brand, Casamigos, to Diageo for $1 billion dollars. Clooney started Casamigos with partners Rande Gerber, husband to Cindy Crawford, and Michael Meldman. The 56-year-old actor recently told E! News that he never thought he’d make that much money from the tequila.

“If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes. This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo.”

But even though he isn’t hard up for cash, don’t expect Clooney to pull a Daniel Day Lewis and retire from acting or directing. Hollywood Life reported that the actor, who has 30 years experience working in Hollywood, isn’t thinking of taking his final bow anytime soon.

“George is in full dad mode and he’s also celebrating the sale of Casamigos. Both of these milestones made him realize that work will always come second,” an insider source told Hollywood Life.

But the source claims he will be dialing down the intensity of his workload as he gets used to being a new dad.

“Instead of quitting Hollywood altogether, he’s devised a plan to ‘act sparingly’ and really choose his roles carefully. So, don’t worry, we haven’t seen the last of George on the silver screen!” the source added.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Amaluddin Clooney welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander in early June. The Clooneys, who are notoriously private, haven’t shared any pictures of their newborns yet, but George’s business partner Rande Gerber told Entertainment Tonight that they bring together the best parts of their parents’ DNA.

“He’s so happy now with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal,” Gerber gushed. “The kids are the perfect mix of both George and Amal. They really are so cute.”

Given the reports that George is so happy to be a new dad, it’s easy to wonder whether he and Amal are contemplating having more kids. The answer to that seems to be no, at least for now. Twins are a handful, so the thought of having more children is off the table for now.

“He loves the twins and is having a blast with them, but when it comes to having more children, it is going to end at two,” another insider told Hollywood Life. “The urge, if there was even one to have more, is not a thing as their hands are full.”

