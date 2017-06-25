NXT Spoilers: Taping Results For June And July To Lead Into ‘NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III’

Friday night marked a huge evening for NXT as they taped the majority of the shows for the next two months leading up NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III in late August. The fans who attended the taping at Full Sail University were treated to some great action as there was an NXT Championship Match, a new number one contender named, a huge debut of a former Ring of Honor star, an NXT Women’s Championship Match, and a lot more as told by the spoilers.

Now, when seeing tapings like this, not everything is always taped in order of how it will appear on the WWE Network. Much of what is seen will be edited and moved around to put together NXT’s weekly show which takes place on Wednesday nights.

The action that was taped on Friday night will be spread out over the course of the next two months to lead into NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III which takes place on Aug. 19, as confirmed by the official website of WWE. That is exactly why there is so much that took place during this taping as reported by Wrestling Inc. as there is a lot of time to cover and these spoilers prove it.

Again, these spoilers simply state what took place at the NXT taping on Friday night. It is not exactly known when it all will air or which Wednesday night the matches will appear on, but this is all that went down.

Mauro Ranallo was introduced by Triple H as the new announcer for NXT. This is something that was confirmed by Ranallo himself as it looks as if he has moved away from SmackDown Live and the main roster entirely. Cageside Seats even pointed out his Instagram post which showed his announcement.

THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team. A post shared by Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Velveteen Dream defeated Ho Ho Lun.

Biana Bel Air defeated Aliyah in a qualifying match for the Mae Young Classic.

Vanessa Borne (aka Danielle Kamela) defeated Jayme Hachery in a qualifying match for the Mae Youg Classic.

Hideo Itami defeated Orney Lorcan. This match actually started once and was postponed after Itami suffered a wound to his nose that was bleeding badly. It was restarted later with Itami picking up the win and then calling out Kassius Ohno to talk, but they were both attacked by SAnitY.

No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Thea Trinidad come out after the match to beat down Bononi, but Jose comes back to chase off Almas.

Johnny Gargano cut a promo saying he will be at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III no matter what happens.

Orney Lorcan defeated Danny Burch.

Killian Dain and Alexander Wolf of SAnitY defeated the team of Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami. This match essentially continued to set up Itami vs. Ohno in the future.

Jeet Rama defeated Johnny Vandal

Bobby Fish of Ring of Honor made his official NXT debut, but he lost to Aleister Black.

The Authors of Pain retained the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Heavy Machinery. After the match was over, SanitY had a staredown with the champions.

Bobby Roode retained his title over Rodereick Strong for the NXT Championship.

Drew McIntyre defeated Killia Dain to win the number one contender spot for Roode’s title.

Asuka retained her title over Nikki Cross in a Last Women’s Standing Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Wrestling News World reported that the finish took place when Asuka suplexed Cross off of a ladder and through the announce table.

Full Sail University was jumping on Friday night as the NXT superstars taped a lot of action that will have to hold the fans over for a couple of months. If more is needed, WWE can always schedule another live event and have something taped there, but with the championship matches and debuts, it looks like they have what they’ll need. Now, it’s just a matter of seeing how it plays out on the WWE Network and leads into NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

[Featured Image by WWE]