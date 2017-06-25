‘Dance Moms’ Star Nia Frazier Teases Season 8 Drama, Raves About New Mentor Cheryl Burke

Nia Frazier is the last remaining original member of Dance Moms who has not left the series and she just celebrated her 16th birthday. She will be back for the next season that is full of twists and turns and she has just released another song and video. What does Nia say about the upcoming season of the Lifetime show that will see Abby Lee Miller replaced by former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke?

The Dance Moms star chatted with Access Hollywood and raved about new coach Cheryl Burke. She said that Cheryl is now like a big sister to her and they have a great connection. Nia added that Burke doesn’t yell and is always calm, and she knows her stuff and knows how to teach. The former DWTS pro also encourages independence from the girls and nudges them to step into their own skin rather than become what someone else wants.

Frazier never said anything specifically about former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller during the interview, but it was clear that she sees Cheryl as a very different kind of instructor. Nia said that this next season of Dance Moms will be quite different from what viewers have previously seen and she says it’s probably the best season of them all.

In conjunction with her 16th birthday, Nia released a new song titled “You Don’t Really Wanna.” She put out a video for it the next day and she is clearly excited about this project and the other things she has in the works. As Dance Spirit notes, Frazier already tackled an off-Broadway show titled Trip of Love last year and she is involved in the #FollowMe tour that kicks off in July.

Frazier may have plenty of projects in the works these days, but she hasn’t moved on from Dance Moms either. Deadline announced that Season 8 will debut on Lifetime on August 1 and fans will be thrilled to see that fellow original Chloe Lukasiak will be back as a regular team member for these next episodes as well.

Nia Frazier’s latest single has done quite well on the iTunes pop charts and it looks like she has big things on the way. Fans will not want to miss what is coming up in Season 8 of Dance Moms on Lifetime with Nia, her teammates, Abby Lee Miller, and Cheryl Burke, and the drama kicks into gear on August 1.

