On June 25, MBC, as part of its weekly entertainment news broadcast, discussed rumors of romance between Descendants of the Sun costars, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. The episode, which aired at 3:45 pm KST discussed the details of the controversial Bali vacation, during which Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo allegedly met.

According to Soompi, the agencies refuted rumors that the Hallyu stars met each other in Bali. However, they also did not confirm nor deny that the couple was dating. Interestingly, Song Hye-kyo’s agency failed to comment on the actress’ wedding rumors, which came to light in January when Laneige, by accident, posted a congratulatory message of her upcoming wedding with her ‘oppa.’ This ‘oppa’ has been a mystery for almost five months.

The MBC show, meanwhile, pointed to the fact that the couple were also spotted in New York last year, but they also justified that Song Hye-kyo has a house in New York. On the matter of matching bracelets, which fans say they spotted, that could either be a coincidence or a case of mistaken identity.

The Chinese media insisted that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were together in Nusa Dua in Bali.

However, according to reports, Song Hye-kyo stayed at Seminyak area in Bali. Reports also suggested that it was a private suite, which can accommodate up to 12 people. The resort also had a private swimming pool and a kitchen. There was a dedicated staff to fix the meals, so there was no need for her actress and her crew to go outside.

A hotel staff where Song Hye-kyo stayed said that the actress was visited by a masked man, whom he confirmed was Song Joong-ki.

Rumors of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo resurfaced in December when the duo won the Best Couple award for their spectacular performance in the military romance, Descendants of the Sun.

Since then fans have been watching and waiting for the SongSong couple to make the big announcement. Song Joong-ki just starred in the Korean blockbuster Battleship Island, which is expected to break box office records globally.

Song Hye-kyo hasn’t officially announced her next project.

