NBA Rumors: After Timberwolves Trade, Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday Or Other Point Guard On Team’s Radar

In the latest NBA rumors, the Minnesota Timberwolves trade to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls may not be the only big move the team makes this offseason. There are now reports coming out that Minnesota is looking to add another experienced guard into the mix as they look to improve their roster. Several names have apparently popped up on the team’s radar. Among them are Toronto Raptors All-Star free agent Kyle Lowry and former All-Star Jrue Holiday, in addition to several other veteran players from around the league.

On Thursday, it was reported via ESPN that the Minnesota Timberwolves traded away their No. 7 NBA Draft pick along with Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to the Chicago Bulls. In exchange, Chicago sent All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Wolves, along with a first-round draft pick. With that, the chances of Minnesota making the playoffs increased drastically as this team already was on the rise with its young stars. While Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns have yet to make an All-Star team, the two talented players have given the fans of Minnesota plenty to be excited about. Now there is more reason to be excited to be a Timberwolves fan as the team is looking to load up the roster.

Now a report via Bleacher Report‘s Adam Wells indicates that the Timberwolves are still on the hunt for more talent. The names being mentioned in the article, per Sirius XM NBA Radio‘s Mitch Lawrence include Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, and George Hill. While Lowry would boost the Timberwolves’ chances of making the playoffs even more, so would the addition of the other players who have good experience in the league now. In particular, Teague helped lead the Pacers this past season to the playoffs along with Paul George, who may be out of town soon.

Now with Jimmy Butler, T-wolves think they can upgrade PG in free agency. Targeting Kyle Lowry first, then Jrue Holiday, J Teague and G Hill — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 23, 2017

Holiday averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game for the New Orleans Pelicans, with all of these numbers above his career highs. George Hill contributed great numbers for the Utah Jazz, a team who cracked the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Hill put up 16.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game and would bring great experience to the Timberwolves. He’s now spent eight years in the league and spent the early part of his career under Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, before being traded to the Pacers in 2011.

As mentioned, Lowry would be the biggest acquisition the team could make, although all four players could help. Lowry’s averages of 22.4 points, seven assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game would add even more talent to a loaded lineup. The three-time NBA All-Star has been in the league ever since 2006 and could be looking for a change of scenery. Those cold Minnesota winters probably wouldn’t be too hard to deal with after being with the Toronto Raptors.

What becomes most obvious from these latest NBA rumors regarding the Minnesota Timberwolves is that the team will be moving on from Ricky Rubio. He’s been mentioned for months in trade rumors, but nothing has come to fruition. Recent comments from Minnesota’s GM indicated otherwise, as he praised Rubio, almost anointing him as the team’s point guard of the future.

However, the Timberwolves now appears to be looking for a major upgrade at that position and all four of the aforementioned players could fit the bill. Clearing Rubio in favor of one of the other players could be the team’s next best move towards competing in the West.

