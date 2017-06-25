UK High School Under Fire After Giving Students Assignment To Write Their Own Suicide Notes

The Thomas Tallis School in Kidbrooke, southeast London, England, is under fire after a teacher tasked 60 teenage students to write their own suicide notes, as part of their study of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The work was assigned after students read Act 5 of the play, in which Lady Macbeth takes her own life out of guilt.

The assignment, according to the Times Of India, instructed students to write a final note to their loved ones.

When parents learned of the assignment, they were outraged; many of the children had been close to someone who had committed suicide. Others, they noted, might be suffering from depression themselves. One mother, speaking to a local paper, the News Shopper (as reported by The Independent,) said that her daughter had lost three friends to suicide, and was “very distressed” by the assignment.

“On what universe was it ever a good idea to ask a group of teenagers to write suicide notes?”

The girl’s mother noted that at least two classes had been required to complete the assignment, and that there may have been many more students who might not have spoken up about it. Other parents labeled the assignment “absolutely disgusting” and “insensitive,” considering it extremely misguided given the age of the students involved.

Another parent expressed that while it was fine for students to learn Shakespeare, it is in no way acceptable to require them to write their own suicide notes. They said that the teacher who gave the assignment needed to “go back to teacher training college.” Yet another parent pointed out that, in this day and age, teenage depression and anxiety are at an all-time high.

Ultimately, a group of parents and students protested outside of the school.

Headteacher Carolyn Roberts responded to parents’ concerns, indicating that “action had been taken” and giving her assurances that such assignments would not happen again. She met with one of the concerned parents and issued an apology on behalf of the school. According to Roberts, both the subject matter and the approach were discussed with teachers.

According to The Express, the Office for National Statistics reported that teenage suicide rates in the UK hit a 14-year high in 2015, with 231 deaths that year — more than four teenage suicides per week. Statistics showed that many of the victims had been bullied and/or abused; other factors attributed were exam stress and the increased prevalence of social media.

