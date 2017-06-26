Foo Fighters’ Epic Glastonbury Performance Gets Man Naked On Live TV, Dave Grohl Breaks Adele’s Cursing Record

After two years of anticipation, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters finally headlined this year’s Glastonbury Festival and their epic performance has not failed to impress the crowd.

On Saturday, Foo Fighters finally made their way to Worthy Farm and rocked the Glastonbury stage — something they were supposed to do two years ago. However, due to Dave Grohl’s injury, the band was replaced by Florence and the Machine at that time.

Fortunately for the avid fans of the rock band, the 48-year-old frontman has recovered and made a triumphant return in U.K.’s biggest music event.

“I’m about two years late, I’m sorry. Traffic was a b***h.”

The Foo Fighters performed some of their hit songs including “Times Like These,” “The Pretender,” and “Learn To Fly.” They also treated fans with some of their new songs.

The band’s performance was, as expected, full of energy. Dave Grohl never failed to rock out with his shaggy mane, flipping it madly and running circuits around the stage despite his previous injury, while Taylor Hawkins showed off his drum skills.

The Foo Fighters set at Glastonbury instantly became viral not only for their epic performance but also for the crowd jamming along with them. However, a man briefly stole the spotlight when he was shown fully naked on the BBC’s live broadcast.

An unidentified man in the audience seemed to be overjoyed by the Foo Fighters’ performance and stripped down fully naked for everyone to see on live TV. The cameraman caught the naked guy sitting on his friend’s shoulders with both arms raised while screaming, unbothered by his surrounding.

Dave Grohl caught a glimpse of the naked man in the crowd and even dedicated the song “My Hero” to him.

“It’s starting to get good! I see a naked guy! This one’s for him.”

Dave Grohl also managed to beat a Glastonbury record during their epic set — the most number of swearing onstage. The Foo Fighters vocalist did not hold back in throwing swears throughout their performance.

In fact, the “Everlong” singer has beaten Adele’s swearing record at last year’s Glastonbury. It can be recalled that the “Hello” songstress swears exactly 33 times over the course of a 90-minute set.

Dave Grohl upped his game and managed to break the record when he led the entire crowd chanting the F word, sung to the guitar line of “Skin and Bones.” At one point, the Foo Fighters frontman even had to stop the crowd from chanting, “Dude, shut the f*ck up, that’s 34.”

Prior to their performance, Dave Grohl promises fans at the Glastonbury that they will deliver an expletive-ridden show.

“You aren’t allowed to f***ing swear at the show? Good luck. Oh god, they are in for a big surprise with that one. S*** I didn’t realize that. We swear the whole f***ing time. I basically say f***ing in every sentence. I think I have anxiety-driven Tourette’s.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently announced that they will release their new album, Concrete and Gold, on September 15. The band also confirmed that they have a lengthy tour lined up in the U.S. from October to December.

The Foo Fighters will also be featured in Cal Jam 17 at San Bernardino, California on October 7.

