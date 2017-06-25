Heidi Klum’s Boyfriend Defends Kissing Another Woman

Photos of Heidi Klum’s boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, kissing another woman hit the internet this week, stirring up rumors of infidelity. The 30-year-old art dealer has spoken out, and claims that the woman in the pictures is a friend of his family, and their kiss was an innocent one. Many remain skeptical, however, as this is not the first time Klum’s boyfriend has been seen in questionable situations with other women.

The Daily Mail published photos on Friday of Schnabel and another woman leaving a London restaurant called the Chiltern Firehouse together about 3 a.m. Heidi was in New York filming new episodes of America’s Top Model at the time. The published pictures show Vito and the mystery brunette talking outside the restaurant before getting into a cab together where they appeared to be kissing before he exited the cab, and she continued to her destination. Klum’s boyfriend released a statement to People in which he dismissed stories related to the images, saying that much was being made of an innocent situation.

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation. There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.”

Heidi Klum’s Boyfriend Responds After Photos Surface of Him Allegedly Kissing Another Woman https://t.co/1PKHBVvzUb — People Magazine (@people) June 24, 2017

Heidi Klum fans await her response to the news as these are not the first allegations of cheating by her boyfriend. Among the previous allegations was an incident in April in which OK! Magazine reported that he was seen at the St. Moritz restaurant “caressing, hugging and whispering into Dasha’s ear.” Dasha is 35-year-old Dasha Zhukova, a Russian art dealer. Although some predicted a breakup following that incident, Heidi and Vito remained together and have been seen in public as a couple many times since. At the Billboard Music Awards in May, Klum said she was very much in love.

Vito is the oldest son of director Julian Schnabel. Relationships prior to Heidi Klum include Demi Moore in 2012, as well as rumored romances with Liv Tyler and Elle Macpherson.

Heidi has been married twice. Her first marriage was in 1997 to stylist Ric Pipino. They divorced in 2002. In 2005, she married singer and songwriter Seal. The couple had three biological children together — Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, and Lou Sulola Samuel. Seal also adopted a daughter, Leni, that Heidi gave birth to before they were married. The couple divorced in 2015 after a three-month separation. Klum has said that she will not marry again.

