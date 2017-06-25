‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Noah And Rhain Wedding Happening Soon?

The Alaskan Bush People star, Noah, and his fiance Rhain Alisha, have been spotted in Colorado, and there are rumors that they are going to marry there.

It was just recently that Noah and Rhain’s engagement has been confirmed amid the ongoing health crisis of the Brown’s matriarch, Ami. Several photos appeared on social media, with Rhain sporting a diamond ring and holding a wedding planner album. Now, Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page claims that the Brown family is now in Colorado, and Noah and Rhain are tying the knot there.

Based on fan photos, the Browns were last seen at a Wal-Mart in Arizona after they left Los Angeles. It was not clear though if all of the family members are with the couple in Colorado. But if Noah and Rhain’s wedding is taking place there, it is likely that they are also in Colorado. In addition, a filming crew is reportedly spotted following the Browns there, which sparked rumors that they are already shooting for Alaskan Bush People Season 8.

Meanwhile, details of Ami Brown’s health condition are just starting to unfold in Alaskan Bush People Season 7. Episode 1 aired last Wednesday, which revealed that doctors found a mass in Ami’s lungs that could be cancerous. She was up for a biopsy at the UCLA Medical Center. The results are expected to be revealed on the next episode this coming week.

While rumors said Ami has stage 4 lung cancer, it is yet to be confirmed in Alaskan Bush People. But it looks something serious. In an exclusive sneak peek of the show’s new season, via People, Ami tells Billy:

“The pain … I just can’t take it anymore.”

The results have shaken the Brown family, and Billy shared that he never felt as helpless as he feels right now. Ami’s health changes everything for the family, including the need to leave Browntown, their home for the past three decades. As they wait for the results of Ami’s biopsy, the Browns talked about how hard it is to be waiting and facing the unknown. Snowbird told Matt:

“Nobody wants to say the word cancer.”

Snowbird added the family has been through a lot of difficult things in the past, which they were able to overcome. However, this one is the hardest because “They can’t fix it.”

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

[Featured image by Discovery]