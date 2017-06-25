Prince Harry Reportedly Designing Engagement Ring For Meghan Markle, It’s Made From Princess Diana’s Bracelet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating last summer, and by the end of this year, they are expected to take their relationship to the next level. Prince Harry is reportedly designing an engagement ring for Meghan Markle, and according to reports, it is from a bracelet that belonged to Princess Diana.

The royal prince has commissioned royal jeweler Harry Collins to create the cushion set emerald-platinum ring, a source tells the Daily Star Sunday. The flashy engagement ring is reportedly going to cost around $1,279,700.00. An employee at Harry Collins’ store, however, has not confirmed that they were creating the engagement ring for Prince Harry’s girlfriend, but he did not deny either, according to the report.

The source says that Prince Harry wants to make sure that his 95-year-old grandfather Prince Philip, who recently announced that he would no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, sees him get married. Moreover, because of that, unlike his brother Prince William, he does not want to date Meghan Markle for two years and then put a ring on her finger.

Moreover, the source also claims, “The romance might feel rushed, but Harry is certain Megan is ‘the one.'”

Rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement have been swirling for some time now, and a report recently claimed that the two would get engaged during their upcoming African safari trip. Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has spoken about their relationship or talked about their engagement. In November of last year, Kensington Palace issued a statement that not only confirmed their relationship but also asked the media and online trolls to stop abusing and hounding Prince Harry’s girlfriend. Kensington Palace has not released any statement related to the engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last seen together at Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception. After attending the reception, the 35-year-old Suits actress reportedly flew back to Toronto, Canada, where the filming of her show takes place. Because of her filming and promotion schedule, she did not accompany Prince Harry on his trip to Singapore and Australia.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, recently opened up about wanting a normal life. He told the Daily Mail that he had wanted to be out of the British royal family but stayed because of his loyalty to the Queen of England.

“‘I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself,’ he said, making it clear he was primarily motivated by his loyalty to the Queen.”

In the interview, Prince Harry also admitted that being in the army was the “best escape” he ever had, adding that he felt that he was “really achieving something.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool-Getty Images]