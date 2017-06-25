‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Not Seen Filming ‘TWD’, So Where Is Negan?

The Walking Dead Season 8 will premiere on AMC this fall. While fans are waiting, the cast is busy filming. However, it has been noticed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has not been seen on set. So, where is Negan while the cameras are rolling?

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen in the zombie apocalyptic television series.

According to The Spoiling Dead Fans, the cast is probably done filming Season 8, Episode 5. To keep a tight lid on spoilers, the cast and crew are doing their best to keep information from getting out. However, there are still times when fans can at least find out which actors have been seen on set. One viewer noticed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan hasn’t been mentioned in the filming updates. So, where is Negan hiding?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, TWD Season 8 premiere spoilers indicated the Sanctuary would be attacked. A set photo leaked on social media showed the RV that was parked in front burnt to a crisp. There was very little left that resembled a vehicle. Although the buildings seemed intact, it was clear that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group bombed the Saviors’ home base.

What is interesting about Negan is that he is known for his brutality. However, there are not that many times he actually goes after people himself. There are exceptions to that rule, but most of the time, he has the Saviors do the killing for him. It is possible that he has been inside the Sanctuary coming up with a plan for revenge. In the meantime, he has no problem sending out his people to battle Alexandria, Hilltop Colony, and the Kingdom.

One fan mentioned that Morgan is filming a movie. They reasoned that the film might be the reason Negan has not been seen on The Walking Dead set. He does have a major role in Rampage, which is scheduled to be released next year. However, it is not known for certain if he is filming for that movie at the moment.

Why do you think Jeffrey Dean Morgan hasn’t been seen on set lately? What are your predictions for Negan in The Walking Dead Season 8?

