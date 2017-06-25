‘Once Upon A Time’ Releases: Season 7 Of The Series Expected This Fall, Chinese Film Slated For Aug 11 Launch

Before Once Upon A Time Season 7 release date arrives later this fall, fans of the fantasy romance genre might want to check out an upcoming film of the same name. The North American release of the Chinese film by Zhao Xiaoding and Anthony LaMolinara, also named Once Upon A Time, has been finalized with Well Go USA Entertainment’s acquisition of its rights for release in the region.

Once Upon A Time Movie Gets North American Release

Fans of the fantasy genre will have another movie to look forward to later this year while waiting for the Season 7 release of the American television series. Once Upon A Time, the 3D fantasy romance from Alibaba Pictures, is now slated for release in U.S. theaters this August 11, 2017, according to Deadline.

The U.S. release of the film was made possible with a deal reached between Well Go USA and IM Global, which handles worldwide sales of the film. When it reaches in theaters this August, it will be shown in its original 3D format. The film is in Mandarin but it will have English subtitles for U.S. audiences.

The film is based on Three Lives Three Worlds, Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms, a novel by Chinese author Tang Qi. The novel was also adapted for a Chinese TV series called Eternal Love.

Once Upon a Time (Chinese: 三生三世十里桃花) is a movie based on the fantasy novel Three Lives Three Worlds, Ten Miles Peach Blossoms — pic.twitter.com/sVzwSzGhi7 — Sehun (@sehvnft) April 1, 2017

The story, which spans a thousand years, features the life of the goddess Bai Qian, who was sent down to the mortal realms as part of her trial before being promoted to High Goddess. There, she meets and falls in love with the mortal man Ye Hua. But all is threatened by the arrival of an old enemy bent on revenge.

The film contains stunning visuals, which is to be expected from House Of Flying Daggers cinematographer Zhao Xiaoding, who co-directed the film with Anthony LaMolinara. Well Go CEO and President Doris Pfardrescher praised the film for its beauty and engaging story, a combination that North American filmgoers would surely appreciate.

“Once Upon A Time is as beautifully written as it is visually breathtaking. Fans have fallen in love with this story and now we couldn’t be more excited to take audiences to the next level by bringing it to the big screen.”

Once Upon A Time Series Undergoes Soft Reboot

Meanwhile, fans of the American TV series are bracing for a drastically different season when it drops later this fall. Fans will definitely notice the difference when Once Upon A Time Season 7 release date comes as only three of the original nine series regulars will be returning next season, according to Digital Spy.

The three actors reprising their respective roles are Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen / Regina Mills, Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin / Mr. Gold, and Colin O’Donoghue as Captain Hook / Killian Jones. Meanwhile, the six actors dropped as series regulars are Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White / Mary Margaret Blanchard, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming / David Nolan, Emilie de Ravin as Belle / Belle Gold, Jared S Gilmore as Henry Mills, and Rebecca Mader as the Wicked Witch of the West / Zelena. However, fans will still see Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan but only in one episode, the Once Upon A Time Season 7 premiere.

Given the drastic changes to take place next season, there are concerns about how its fans may react to the new direction of its storyline due to the show’s soft reboot. Without its main heroes in next season, will people still continue to watch the series?

Fortunately, comments in a Goldderby article which posed the same question are overwhelmingly positive. Reboot or not, they will still continue to watch the seventh season as the series already had them hooked. Although it still remains to be seen how they might feel as the season progresses.

No official announcement for the Once Upon A Time Season 7 release date has been made. However, it is expected to be included in ABC’s fall schedule as it has consistently done so in the past six seasons.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]