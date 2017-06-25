Vice President Mike Pence Officiated Steven Mnuchin’s Wedding To Scottish Actress Louise Linton

Vice President Mike Pence officiated Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s wedding to the Scottish actress Louise Linton on the evening of Saturday, June 24, 2017. The wedding ceremony in Washington was also attended by President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

About 300 guests attended the ceremony that took place at the historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium located near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., according to ABC News.

Aside from President Trump and his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, other guests at the wedding included cabinet members, such as Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson. Carson was photographed chatting with the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Other guests at the wedding included Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, NY Daily News reported. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his wife Rebecca Miller, also attended the wedding.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife, first daughter Ivanka, were expected to attend the wedding, according to CNN.

First Lady Melania turned heads when she arrived at the ceremony with President Trump in a flowing pink Gilles Mendel silk chiffon evening gown, and Manolo Blahnik pumps, according to the first lady’s office. The president for his part appeared in a black tuxedo.

However, the bride was the cynosure in a white lace top and skirt, and a diamond tiara, while the groom wore black tails and a white bow tie.

The 300 guests were entertained by kilted Scottish bagpipers and ballerinas in white tutus.

“It was an ‘elegant’ affair, with lots of white flowers and white drapery.”

The wedding planner for the occasion was Lauryn Prattes, while floral designs were handled by Amaryllis.

Some of the guests were reportedly bused by private charter from Trump International Hotel.

Mnuchin, 54, a Goldman Sachs executive for many years and later a Hollywood producer, served as the national finance chairman for the Trump campaign. He was the executive producer of the 2017 movie The LEGO Batman Movie.

His 36-year-old Scottish bride has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Cold Case,” “Cabin Fever,” and “Lions for Lambs,” and “CSI: NY.”

Mnuchin reportedly met his bride at a wedding reception Los Angeles in 2013. The two became engaged in 2015, according to the New York Times.

The marriage is Linton’s second and Mnuchin’s third.

A group photo (see above) taken after the wedding ceremony shows President Trump and his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence, standing with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and the bride Louise Linton.

Mnuchin and Linton will reportedly move into their recently renovated mansion in Massachusetts Avenue Heights. Mnuchin reportedly purchased the mansion for more than $12 million.

