Proud POTUS Supporter, Sammy Hagar Says Give Trump ‘A Chance’ And That Van Halen Reunion is ‘Inevitable’

Sammy Hagar who turns 70 this year, and perhaps because of this big birthday, he is getting ready to head out on the road again. As he is out promoting his new tour, inevitably, fans want to know if he will ever reunite with Eddie Van Halen again and tour. Besides Van Halen, what else does Sammy have to say?

Now that it is five months since his presidential candidate of choice, Donald Trump, has gone into office, Rolling Stone asked the proud Trump supporter if he is happy with the job Trump is doing.

“I don’t think you can grade him yet, because the poor guy can’t get anything done. The opposition has become so crazy that they’re not gonna even give him a chance. I’d like to see him have a chance. He’s the president of the United States, and without getting any changes he ain’t helping us. So maybe he makes some changes that don’t work, and then maybe the next guy will come in and say, “That didn’t work, I’ll do it this way.” Because I don’t think anybody knows what the **** they’re doing out there right now.”

Does this mean he started out as a Donald Trump supporter? When the Red Rocker spoke to Rolling Stone before the presidential election, he seemed to like both candidates, and appeared to carefully weigh out both of their positive and negative attributes. He expressed his sympathy towards the ridiculousness over the Hillary Clinton email scandal. He felt it was blown out of proportion.

Yet, back before the election, he stated that what he did like about Trump was “the fact that he’s shaken up the political world, which needed to be shaken up.”

Yet, the owner of the Cabo Wabo Cantinas, who owns his establishment in locations like Vegas, Hollywood, Lake Tahoe, and the original spot, Cabo San Lucas, Hagar is not a fan of Trump’s tough stance on Mexicans. He points out that the people who come up to America are thee to work, and to to support their families.

“I just wish Trump wouldn’t be so tough on Mexicans or the rest of the Hispanic population. From my judgement of living in Mexico and having businesses down there, they are family- and God-loving people. There’s bad seeds in every single race on this planet, but the Hispanic population comes to this country because they want to work. They want to better their lives and feed their children.”

He expressed his disappointment in Trump’s stance on Mexico, and with that exception, wanted him to be president.

Unfortunately, the most recent interview with Hagar did not ask him about the wall between Mexico and the United States, or the crackdown on immigrants from Mexico, but of course, he was asked about a Van Halen reunion.

Sammy says he has not been “reaching out” to Eddie, and has not spoken to him since 2004. Granted, he did send a Happy Birthday tweet to the guitarist two years ago, but Sammy assumes “his publicist or social media person” wrote the “Hey, thank you, I hope you’re doing well too” reply back to Hagar. Otherwise, there has been nothing between the two.

So, what are the odds of a Van Hagar reunion? Sammy says that it “could happen in a second,” and then implied there is one person who could make it happen: Irving Azoff. He is the kind of guy that has been able to get others to reunite, and he has the ability to put together such an enormous monetary incentive that the band would throw away the bad blood of the past, and make the tour happen.

But, Sammy doesn’t want to wait forever. The talented musician and entrepreneur doesn’t want to wait until he is 75 before he and the Van Halen brothers reunite. But he will consider it this year or next.

How does that sound Eddie?

Do you think that Van Halen will reunite? Do you agree with Sammy that Donald Trump has shaken up the political world, or do you think they are still doing the same old thing?

