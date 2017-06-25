‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabrielle Haugh Exits ‘DOOL’, When Will Jade Michaels Leave Salem?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease there will be a lot of changes with new head writer Ron Carlivati. A few months ago, he showed off his board of inspiration on Twitter, which was a collage of several fan-favorite characters. Besides giving good storylines and increased screen time to some Salem residents, others will be saying goodbye. Although it is not clear if Gabrielle Haugh quit on her own or was let go, it has been confirmed that the actress has left. Find out when Jade Michaels will be saying farewell to Salem.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to the Facebook page for Jason47’s Days Website, Gabrielle Haugh will be seen on the long-running series for only a little while longer. Expect to see her say goodbye this summer. Due to the soap opera filming several months in advance, a fan asked the page owner if the actress was leaving this summer, meaning Jade would still be seen on screen for awhile, or if Jade would be gone soon. He confirmed it was the latter.

This news comes shortly after Ciara Brady (formerly Vivian Jovanni) left Salem for the summer. There is no word on if Days Of Our Lives plans to recast the role. On Twitter, James Lastovic’s (Joey Johnson) mother wrote that the actor did not have his contract renewed. The network does not comment on the contract status of its actors and the tweet has since been deleted.

Haugh was hired to replace Paige Searcy, who first played the role of Jade Michaels. Both young women are good actresses, but fans have been disappointed with Jade’s storylines since the beginning. The most interesting plot was when Joey and Jade found out they were going to be teen parents. For a short time, it seemed like Jade was trying to do the right thing and might even redeem herself. However, after Jade’s miscarriage and Joey breaking up with her, the character went back to her old ways.

Currently, Jade has Tripp (Lucas Adams) convinced that Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) killed Ava. However, the truth is that Joey actually killed Tripp’s biological mother, but most of Salem believe it was Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) who committed the murder. Eventually, the truth is going to come out. Fans are wondering how Tripp will handle Jade feeding him such a monstrous lie. Perhaps her leaving Salem will have something to do with this storyline.

Since leaving the soap opera, Gabrielle filmed a role in the horror movie, Jeepers Creepers 3. Her credits also include Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?, The Midnight Man, The Institute, and 13 Reasons Why. In the future, look for the actress in Headlock and The Long Home.

What do you think of Gabrielle Haugh leaving Days Of Our Lives? What do you think will happen with Jade Michaels on DOOL?

[Featured Image by PRNewsFoto/Days Of Our Lives]