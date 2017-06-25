Eminem New Album 2017 Update: ‘Lose Yourself’ Rapper Collaborates With Dr. Dre & 2 Chainz In New Record?

Eminem recently announced the release of #TheEminemShow Anniversary Collection, but the 44-year-old rapper has been keeping everyone excitedly waiting for updates on his new album. Which singers and rappers will the “Rap God” rapper collaborate with on his upcoming record?

Eminem is believed to be releasing a new album in 2017, as an earlier tweet from the “Lose Yourself” rapper confirmed that he is currently working on a new record. Back in May, Eminem teased on the release of something special, which led to speculations that he will finally be announcing details of his upcoming record.

This special announcement, however, came in the form of an Anniversary Collection of Eminem’s third album, The Eminem Show. As XXL reports, Eminem announced the release of his special album and explained that the inspiration for the project was the movie, The Truman Show.

Many fans who have been excitedly waiting for Eminem’s new album were left wondering whether this was the record Eminem was referring to in his earlier tweet in 2016. Back then, the “Stan” singer reassured fans that he is “working on album” and released the song “Campaign Speech” along with the announcement.

It is believed, however, that more details of Eminem’s new album will be released in the coming months. A collaboration with different artists is also expected to take place on his new record, including Dr. Dre and 2 Chainz.

Sooo this jus happened ……#marshalllikestrapmusic ???????????? A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Per HipHopNMore, the “Love the Way You Lie” rapper posted a photo alongside 2 Chainz. Many fans believe that this is a hint that Eminem and 2 Chainz are collaborating on Eminem’s new album.

A video of Eminem and 2 Chainz’s photoshoot is also making rounds online, but the reason behind the said photoshoot remains unknown. Dr. Dre, who has been one of Eminem’s good friends and has collaborated with the rapper in the past, is also believed to be participating in his new album.

Eminem has been rarely seen out in public and has recently sported a beard, which strengthened speculations that he is currently busy working on an album. There are rumors that Eminem will be releasing an album this August given the number of projects and events that he will be doing and attending that month, but no official announcement on the release of Eminem’s new album has been made yet as of this writing.

Are you excited for Eminem’s new album? Do you think he will be collaborating with Dr. Dre and 2 Chainz?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]