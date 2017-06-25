Threesome Killer Christopher Membreno Discovers His Girlfriend May Have Lied About Being Raped

The Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope became the scene of a horrific crime of passion when Manos Ikonomidis, a 20-year-old, was brutally stabbed and beaten to death. Ikonomidis had been accused of raping an unidentified woman.

Christopher Membreno, the alleged rape victim’s boyfriend, became incensed after she called him to claim that she had been sexually violated.

Membreno’s girlfriend had been participating in a ménage à trois and became angry when one of the two men she was having sex with, Ikonomidis, started filming the threesome.

Upon hearing the news of the alleged rape, Membreno, accompanied by two friends, went looking for Ikonomidis. They eventually found him and proceeded to stab him four times in his torso and beat him with an aluminum bat.

The third participant in the threesome was 21-year-old Jack Doherty, who escaped without any injuries.

But according to the New York Daily News, the latest reports by police officers investigating the crime indicate that Christopher Membreno’s girlfriend had consented to the threesome and said that there were no signs that she had been raped.

New Yorker Manos Ikonomidis was ‘beaten and stabbed to death by boyfriend of woman in… https://t.co/fruxjvvS7p pic.twitter.com/Cck3Pzj2Sm — Ksley8 (@KonnieMoments1) June 21, 2017

Membreno, currently in jail awaiting trial, spoke to the New York Daily News after hearing that his girlfriend may have lied to him.

“I threw my life away for a f—ing lie? My life is over because of a f—ing lie?”

Apparently, Membreno was inconsolable as he described his girlfriend sounding “distraught, scared” when she called him after the alleged incident.

“I just wanted some f—ing justice. I wanted to hold him until the police got there.”

Now Membreno thinks that he may have been set up and believes “I deserve to know the truth.” Distressed, the accused says he hasn’t been able to sleep and has not showered in days. He has also not been able to speak to his girlfriend since being arrested.

According to the interview in the Daily, he ripped a hole in his jail uniform and said, “This is my life now. I can’t do it anymore. I really don’t know what I have to live for.”

After having rushed over to the apartment where the threesome had taken place to defend his girlfriend, Membreno and his accomplices violently attacked Manos Ikonomidis and quickly fled the scene.

A severely wounded Ikonomidis made his way to a neighbor’s apartment and knocked on the door. It was Joy Liguori who answered the door that was now covered in Ikonomidis’ bloody handprints. Liguori described the scene.

“I saw the blood. It was out on the couch. That’s when I told him, ‘God, honey, you’re bleeding.’ He goes, ‘They stabbed me! They stabbed me twice! They stabbed me!'”

Liguori had a relative visiting her at the time. Lynne Moeser said Ikonomidis was “gushing” blood. “He says, ‘They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat,'” she added.

A man was charged for killing Manos Ikonomidis (pictured), 20, in Park Slope mé·nage à trois murder: https://t.co/wlLcHGB9SG pic.twitter.com/wGuKIou0qD — Brooklyn Paper (@Brooklyn_Paper) June 22, 2017

According to Liguori, Ikonomidis’ last words were: “I’m so sorry.”

Membreno insists that he was intoxicated at the time of the attack, and claims he doesn’t remember any details of the encounter.

“He was fighting me. I had to defend myself. I had to fight back.”

However, investigating officers confirmed that there was no evidence that Ikonomidis was trying to defend himself.

Ikonomidis’ mother, Maro Mitilinou, said that she wants “justice for this thing.”

“Tell me I’m in a nightmare. Tell me I’m gonna wake up.”

It is alleged that Membreno’s girlfriend has sent Ikonomidis’ partner an Instagram message that read: “Your boyfriend f—-d up and will be taken care of.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Membreno/Facebook]