‘The Originals’ Season 4 Finale Deleted Scene: Hope Tells Freya The Mikaelsons Will Be Together Again

The Originals Season 4 finale aired on The CW network. It was a shocking conclusion and nobody expected the Mikaelson family to actually separate, with four family members never to see each other again. The executive producer, who will not be the showrunner for Season 5, revealed another deleted scene from the episode. In an interview with Collider, Michael Narducci explained that in “Feast Of All Sinners,” Hope Mikaelson told Freya that the family will be back together one day.

Spoilers are ahead. If you have not seen the Season 4 finale, then do not continue reading.

On the last episode of The Originals, Hope was saved from The Hollow. However, the villain was separated into four pieces and put into members of the Mikaelson family. To prevent the enemy from reuniting with its other halves, the characters must never see each other again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the executive producer revealed a deleted scene featuring Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood). In a separate interview, Michael Narducci revealed one scene that never aired on The CW network. He explained that in the Season 4 finale, Hope told Freya that their family would be together again.

“There are a few moments that we cut from the finale. One of them is where Hope says to Freya, in Act 6, that she absolutely knows in her heart that they’ll be together again. When you’re talking about someone as powerful as Hope Mikaelson and she’s just seven years old, you have to believe that once she grows up and learns more, she’s going to find a way to track down her dad and to get rid of The Hollow, once and for all. I just believe that the Mikaelsons are a determined, optimistic, passionate family and they believe, without a doubt, that they’ll be together again.”

Narducci could not give any hints if the Mikaelsons would reunite in The Originals Season 5. The season finale was his last episode as showrunner and next season, Julie Plec will be taking over. However, he did tell Collider that he is positive that Plec and the writers will find a way to make it happen in some way.

At the end of the Season 4 finale, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) sent Hope away to Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric’s (Matt Davis) supernatural institution, the Salvatore School For The Young And Gifted. As fans know, Hope is being recast and she is being aged up to a teenager. The school will teach her how to control her powers while developing them. She is already very powerful, she will just get stronger as she gets older, especially with some help from instructors at the school. Perhaps she will figure out a magical way to reunite the family without risking bringing back The Hollow? In a show like The Originals, anything is possible.

What did you think of the Season 4 finale of The Originals? Do you believe the Mikaelsons will be reunited in Season 5?

